Woman, 24, says she would pay ‘SO much money’ for an ‘adult only flight’

A woman has gone viral after claiming there should be an adult-only air travel option.

Morgan Lee, 24, who is from the US but lives in Vienna, shared the idea in a TikTok video after listening to a crying child on her plane.

The student said her three-hour journey was relentlessly interrupted by the young passenger, despite having noise-cancelling headphones on hand.

In the clip posted last week, which now has over 687,500 views, Morgan wrote: “The flight lasted 3 hours and I listened to this the whole time.

She added: ‘The child was GOOD over 5 years old and they sat directly behind me kicking my chair while the mother was asleep.’

However, it seems the commentators were divided.

Some pointed out that it’s “more difficult for moms,” but others, including parents, admitted they “want an adult-only flight, too.”

One wrote: ‘I don’t have children, but even I have the maturity and grace to accept my situation, especially when children are involved.’

Another joked: ‘As a parent, I agree 100%. I’d like to be on a plane and not get dirty looks or grunts from angry people who don’t like kids/noise.’

A third wrote: “As a woman who used to get very frustrated with this, I promise you that now (as a mother) the mothers are already stressed because we KNOW everyone else is crazy.”

However, some parents defended Morgan’s ironic suggestion for air travel.

‘I’m a mom and I agree! I would pay more for an adult only flight,” one user wrote. ‘Why is everyone so busy?? She does not propose to throw them aboard.

Another said: ‘As a mother, I also want an adult flight…’

One wrote: ‘All the commentators are the ones who make their kids scream for 5 hours like it’s not stressing 200 other people. Whatever.’

Another commented: ‘Idk why you get hate. You don’t give anyone a dirty look/shout at anyone, you just say you would pay for a child-free flight. People need to chill.’

It’s not the first time passengers have asked for a child-free flight.

In a 2012 poll, a third of Britons admitted they would be willing to pay higher fares if it meant a child-free flight.

According to TripAdvisor’s survey, 22 percent of respondents said a child kicking the back of their seat was their biggest annoyance on flights, and a further 22 percent said parents were out of control of their children and their greatest frustration was to to see them run idly then fly.

A 2017 study by Airline ticket watchdog also found that more than half of respondents believed that families with young children should ‘sit in a separate area of ​​the plane’.

According to travel blog A childfree happily ever afterA number of airlines have taken steps in the past to make flights more comfortable when young children are on board, including ‘quiet zones’, ‘flying nannies’ and soundproof curtains.