Woman, 23, unknowingly filmed TikTok of herself going into anaphylactic shock

A woman has gone viral after unknowingly filming her body going into anaphylactic shock – and claims she was minutes from dying.

Madison Lewis, 23, a customer success engineer from Los Angeles, remembers the moment her organs began to ‘shut down’ after suffering a severe allergic reaction to medication.

In 2015, she began suffering with a series of worrying symptoms such as her body becoming numb, swollen joints and temporary facial paralysis. She decided to see a doctor, and in October 2016 she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a bacterial infection spread by ticks.

In an attempt to treat the condition, she was put on more antibiotics, but soon her whole body felt as if it was ‘burnt’ and her lips began to turn blue.

Last month, a concerned Madison documented the symptoms in a TikTok — which now has 3.9 million views — just moments before she had to be rushed to the emergency room.

She originally filmed the clips after becoming concerned about the excessive itching and swelling of her body. A caption on the video explained that she went into anaphylactic shock ‘right after’ they were taken and her boyfriend took her to hospital.

“I was minutes away from having to be intubated to make sure I would still have an airway to breathe,” Madison claimed. ‘My lips turned blue and all the blood in my body rose to the top of my skin instead of circulating properly to my organs.

‘All my major organs were temporarily deprived of blood flow until the Epipen and steroids were able to calm things down.’

Madison explained that she wasn’t too worried at first because she’s had reactions in the past where she broke out in hives. However, it soon became clear that this was a different beast.

“I itched uncomfortably and within minutes my hands were bright red and felt like they were on fire,” she said. ‘The rest of my body started to itch a lot and it felt like my whole body was swelling up.’

‘I started to worry when I realized how quickly it was spreading and how strange I felt.

‘I knew something was really wrong when every minute that passed I could feel myself getting worse.’

In TikTok, Madison can be seen covered in bright red hives, showing the spread of the reaction.

She told the camera: ‘I’m having a crazy allergic reaction right now.’

Users rushed to the comments to share their concerns, with many talking about their own terrifying experiences.

One viewer wrote: ‘Girl I saw those blue lips and almost called 911 for you!!!!’ “GET THAT EPI PEN STAT,” another person added.

Another user said: ‘Anaphylactic shock is nothing to play with girl. Been there twice almost died both times.’

‘Bro!!!! Next time this happens, call 911 immediately or go to the ER, skip the video part,’ said another.

Madison said before her 2016 Lyme disease diagnosis, she had been a student athlete and began suffering with a series of troubling symptoms, such as her body becoming numb, swollen joints and temporary facial paralysis.

After failing the standard driving test where she was unable to clear the field, Madison decided to seek medical attention – resulting in her having to retire.

She said: ‘I had to retire from my athletic career and pursue full-time Lyme disease treatment.

‘It is very scary and very serious. It affects every aspect of your body in different ways, and some of the worst symptoms include constant fatigue, brain fog, cognitive decline, sensitivity to light, and extreme anxiety.

‘I also suffer from muscle weakness, nausea and temperature disturbances.’

Madison hopes her ordeal and experience raises awareness of the ‘invisible disease’.

“Awareness of anaphylactic shock is essential and recovery from an illness or not, your body can become allergic to anything,” she added.

‘Regarding Lyme disease, people need to be aware of the detrimental effects this has on someone’s life.

‘It’s a growing problem every year and it’s a debilitating disease that will change your life forever if you don’t get treatment immediately after infection.

‘I love documenting everything about my health journey so people know they are not alone if they are going through something similar.

‘Documenting my journey has always been important to me because I’ve learned so much through recovery from a chronic illness and I know how alone you can feel. Never give up and always be strong.’