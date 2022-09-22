Woman, 22, whose remains were found in luggage ‘argued with boyfriend’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found this morning between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building was overheard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she disappeared.

Police have not yet named the woman or friend, who is still at large.

The body was found in apartment 6F in Linwood Park Apartments, an affordable residential building in East New York, Brooklyn.

Police remove the belongings of a 22-year-old woman whose remains were found in the apartment on Wednesday

The body was found Wednesday in apartment 6F in Linwood Park Apartments, an affordable residential building in East New York, Brooklyn

Neighbors there say the young woman who lived inside often argued with her boyfriend.

She hadn’t been seen for several weeks before neighbors noticed a foul smell coming from the house on Wednesday.

One called the police to request social assistance benefits, leading to the grim discovery in the early hours of Thursday morning.

An NYPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com that although one person of interest has been identified, no one is in custody.

Police are now looking for that person.

The apartment building contains 100 affordable housing units, but also houses recently released Rikers inmates.

Police carry evidence bags at East New York apartment complex on Thursday