Woman, 21, called ‘twitchy’ due to rare eyelid condition

A woman with a rare droopy eyelid condition that makes it seem like she’s always winking is candid about her cruel childhood bullying.

Kaitlyn Best, from Lurgan, County Armagh, said she was called “shocking” by her classmates as a child because of congenital ptosis – which meant her right eyelid muscles weren’t forming properly.

The 21-year-old was born with her right eyelid closed and had surgery at age two to open her eye with a permanent sling.

But because it is stitched open, Mrs. Best cannot close her right eye properly. This gives the illusion that she is winking when she blinks.

She said, “Growing up, I never knew there was a problem with my eye. I had to ask my mother what the people at school were talking about.

“When she pointed it out to me and explained to me that I was getting a lot stricter on myself, I understood what they were talking about. It happened gradually, but they started to explain why my eye was different.

“They would call me nervous. It was horrible, they would say they would hate to look like me. I wouldn’t want to go to school then.’

The dental assistant said that as a teenager she would wear her hair over her eye to cover it, adding: ‘I was quite quiet and timid at school, but now I can take care of myself.

“While I can say now that I’m happy with who I am and what I am now, it gets easier as you get older. Life is too short to worry and let people hurt you, you might as well enjoy life.’

Pictured: Mrs. Best as a toddler before her most recent surgery to keep her eyelid open

Ms. Best underwent a second surgery in 2021 after the sling holding her eyelid up broke.

She said she’s been getting a lot of questions about her eye because of the rare condition — even going viral on TikTok once.

“My condition went a bit viral when I posted a TikTok video where I looked down and someone asked me if I had a glass eye because my eyelid wasn’t following my eye,” she said.

‘I then explained what the condition was and that led to people asking me questions and it was nice to be able to raise awareness. I think this is what the world needs.

“If you can’t beat them, join them. I just want to make people aware and know it’s not a joke.

“When I talk to people, I notice that they are looking at it, but it doesn’t bother me. People are now wise enough to know not to point it out.’