Woman, 21, appears in court charged with string of sexual assaults against teenage girl, 19 

A woman has appeared in court on charges of a series of 17 sex offences.

Georgia Bilham, 21, allegedly committed a series of assaults on a 19-year-old woman.

Bilham appeared today at a short pre-trial hearing at Chester Crown Court and spoke only to confirm her name.

No pleas were made for the charges, including eight assaults on a woman aged 13 and older through penetration.

She is also charged with nine charges against the same woman.

All crimes allegedly took place between May and August 2021.

Bilham spoke only to confirm her name and will appear for a plea later this year on November 4.

Judge Patrick Thompson set a date for the trial, which is expected to last five days, on June 6, 2023.

He has released Bilham on the condition that she does not contact the complainant or enter an address in Cheshire.