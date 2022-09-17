Woman, 20, and 19-year-old man are arrested for murder of man with ‘serious injuries’

<!–

A young man and woman were arrested on Saturday after a man from Greater Manchester was found with serious injuries and died shortly after.

The suspects, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday morning.

Police believe the couple may have been involved in the death of a man who was found with ‘serious injuries’ early this morning in the Heywood area of ​​Rochdale.

The victim – who has not yet been named – asked residents of a nearby property for help before being found seriously injured on Atholl Drive. He died shortly afterwards.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said one suspect is undergoing police questioning while the other is being treated in hospital for a ‘wound’. Authorities have not released the identities of the suspects.

Residents said there was a large police presence on Atholl Drive Saturday morning, which had been cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Officers, paramedics, forensic investigators and plainclothes detectives were seen at the scene, Manchester Evening News reported.

“Shocked” local residents say detectives have been in the area since 6am.

While many say they can’t believe something like this would happen in their community, others recall hearing “screaming and banging” on Friday night.

“I haven’t heard anything about a murder, but I did hear screaming and banging last night,” one resident claimed.

“I’ve lived here for eight years and nothing like this has ever happened before, this is insane,” said another.

“That’s so unreal, I can’t believe it,” echoed another resident.

A neighbor who claimed to know the victim’s mother added, “The poor woman’s family.”

Details of the nature of the death were not disclosed. However, authorities have confirmed that two suspects have been arrested.

“Two suspects have been arrested,” Detective Brennand said in a statement obtained by Mail Online. “Our investigation is in its early stages and we continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man’s death and ensure that all of his loved ones are informed.

“We are aware of the impact this news will have on the community, but we do not believe there is any risk of harm to members of the public.

“Officers from the Rochdale district will be making a visible presence for reassurance in the coming days.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact GMP citing 723 09/17/22. Tips can also be shared with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.