Woman, 18, and man, 20, rushed to hospital after being stabbed in street attack

Two people have been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a street attack in north London on Wednesday night.

A man in his 20s and an 18-year-old woman are treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds following an attack in Nightingale Lane, Hornsey.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police were called to the scene, along with paramedics and paramedics from the capital’s ambulance service.

Police were called to the scene just before 6.30pm in Nightingale Lane, Hornsey, along with air ambulances

A cordon was put in place as forensic teams began working on the scene, as residents reported seeing a large police force in the area.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told MailOnline: ‘Police were called at 6:27pm on Wednesday 4 January to reports of a stabbing in Nightingale Lane, Hornsey.

Officers were present along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the stabbing and no arrests have yet been made

“Two people, an 18-year-old woman and a man in his 20s, were found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. Their condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

“Investigations are underway to determine what happened. No arrests have been made.’

Anyone with information that may aid the investigation is asked to call 911 quoting CAD 5579/04Jan.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.