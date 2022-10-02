Wolves BAGS Bruno Lage – and bury the bad news

<!–

Wolverhampton Wanderers have fired their manager Bruno Lage.

Lage, who took charge of Wolves in the summer of 2021, has paid the price for a poor run of results that left the Molineux club in the Premier League relegation zone.

Wolves are expected to confirm news of Lage’s resignation later in the day.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham was Wolves’ fourth in a campaign that saw them score just three times in the league, despite owners backing Fosun Lage with £100million in the summer transfer window.

Bruno Lage, pictured during his last game before his Wolves dropped out of West Ham

Wolves are in the bottom three and their next game is in Chelsea on Saturday. It is unlikely that there will be a successor for that match.

While Lage has had little luck with injuries – Sasa Kalajdzic’s summer signing damaged knee ligaments on his debut while fellow striker Raul Jimenez was sidelined – his form has been alarming since last spring, with just one win in 15 games in two seasons.

Sports post understands that Pedro Martins, the former Olympiakos coach, is aiming for a move to the Premier League.

Martins is said to have ties to Jorge Mendes, head of the powerful Gestifute agency that has a strong relationship with Fosun.

Both Lage and his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo are Gestifute customers, as are many of the Wolves squad.