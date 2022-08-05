Wolves reject another offer from Nottingham Forest for star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White

Wolves have turned down another offer from Nottingham Forest for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Bruno Lage’s side wants around £30 million for the 22-year-old midfielder, who scored 11 goals in 35 league games last season.

Gibbs-White is highly regarded by Forest boss Steve Cooper after they teamed up in England’s U17 World Cup win. The club is not deterred and will make another offer.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored 11 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season

The Tricky Trees have also asked about Southampton’s Che Adams and Willem II striker Jizz Hornkamp.

Adams has yet to reach double digits in a season at Southampton, but has shown brilliant moments, such as his spectacular chip against Manchester City.

Whether Forest makes any more purchases or not, it will still be a new look-side traveling to Newcastle on Saturday after the club spent £85million this summer.

Steve Cooper has already spent a lot this summer because he wants to keep Forest at the highest level

They’ve even brought in experienced players from top clubs like Jesse Lingard and Neco Williams.

It puts Cooper’s side in a relatively strong position as they try to negotiate their first top campaign this century.

Auxerre is close to signing 31-year-old Forest forward Nuno Da Costa on a two-year contract.