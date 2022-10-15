Wolves: Raul Jimenez provides encouraging update as he battles to recover from groin injury

<!–

Wolves star Raul Jimenez is ‘excited’ that ‘things are going well’ in his recovery from a groin injury.

The 31-year-old suffered from chronic fatigue before being diagnosed with pubalgia, which prevented him from exercising.

Wolves has been working with the Mexican medical team ever since as he continues his rehabilitation program in his native country – eager to have him back in time for the World Cup next month.

Raul Jimenez continues his rehabilitation from a groin injury in his native Mexico

On his return to Mexico, Jimenez was spotted at former club CF America walking through their facilities.

“It was my turn to be here today,” he told the news channel tiempo. “I’m working on my rehabilitation.”

Asked how his recovery is going, he said, “Happy, excited, we’re doing well and thankfully we’re doing well, and we hope to continue.”

Jimenez struggles with injuries and faces a race against time to make it to the World Cup

The Wolves striker faces a battle against the clock to be fit for the World Cup, with Mexico’s first game of the tournament on November 22 against Poland.

Meanwhile, Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa added: “Raúl is here, he is in Mexico. The diagnosis you have is pubalgia. He will be working with our medical authorities here in Mexico City for 15 days and after 15 days there will be another check up with the doctors where we are.

“Here’s a triangle of doctors, those from the national team, those from Wolverhampton and those from Los Angeles, judging it.”

Doctors from Wolves, the Mexican National Team and Los Angeles work closely with him

Jimenez has only made three Premier League appearances so far this season due to his fitness issues, and Wolves is struggling without him.

The side are 18th in the Premier League and have scored just three goals in their nine games so far.

Wolves brought in former Chelsea striker Diego Costa to alleviate their attacking problems, although the Spaniard has yet to score for the club.