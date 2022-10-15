Wolves mock Forest’s pre-match tweet with brutal response after victory Steve Cooper’s side

<!–

Wolves’ social media team reacted brutally to Nottingham Forest after interim boss Steve Davis led the club to victory over Steve Cooper’s team at Molineux.

Prior to the Premier League game, Forest’s social media team had shared a faked image of striker Emmanuel Dennis with some baby wolves alongside the caption ‘playtime’.

However, the pre-match antics would ultimately prove to be a bad decision as the newly promoted side suffered another league defeat.

Nottingham Forest shared a tweet with Emmanuel Dennis ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves

Wolves captain Ruben Neves shared the image in the club’s pre-match group chat, before scoring his team’s winner

Captain Ruben Neves scored a penalty in the second half to end Wolves’ drought, while Forest’s summer signing Dennis was replaced after failing to make an impact.

As the game came to an end, the first tweet was deleted by Forest, but the social media sparring didn’t end there.

After hitting three points for the second time this season, Wolves took to Twitter to jokingly hit back with their own post.

After getting three points, Wolves gave a mocking response on social media

Neves also got involved in the post-match mockups with a post on his Instagram account

The club’s rebuttal featured a Wolves-branded ax stuck into a stump in the center of the Molineux pitch.

In a clear reference to the first post, Wolves captioned their response “Playtime’s over.”

After the match, Wolves’ caretaker boss revealed that Neves had shared Forest’s post in the club’s group chat, with the mockup serving as an unlikely source of motivation ahead of the match.

Neves was not there yet, however. After the match, the Portuguese midfielder shared his own mock-up of the now infamous tweet portraying himself alongside a trio of wolves.