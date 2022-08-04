Wolves has made inquiries about Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo. The South Korean international, 29, is available at a discounted price.

Bordeaux were reinstated to Ligue 2 last month after a successful third appeal against their relegation to the third tier over financial problems and debt in the region of £34million.

But French football’s financial watchdog has imposed sanctions on them, forcing the crisis club to sell this summer before they can buy.

Their troubles mean that Hwang – who has only a one-year contract left – would be available cheaply if the West Midlands club go ahead and make an offer.

L’Equipe claim a £2.5 million bid (€3million) was submitted by Wolves and subsequently rejected, but talks are still ongoing with the 29-year-old keen to move to the Premier League.

The player is reportedly reluctant to remain in the second tier of French football, while a sale would see Bordeaux taking his £1.7million-per-year (€2million) wage off the books.

Hwang came over from Japan’s Gamba Osaka in 2019, scoring 29 goals – all in the league – in 97 appearances.

Bordeaux boss David Guion admitted Hwang will likely be sold this summer Girondins 4 ever on weekends: ‘Yeah, he’s a guy who’s probably leaving, you know that. In fact, he will probably leave us in the next few days.”

West Ham have also been linked with a move, but it is unclear whether they will remain interested after signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

If Hwang makes it to the Premier League, he will be the third South Korean to be active in the English top-flight, alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and future Wolves team-mate Hwang Hee-chan.