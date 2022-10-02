Wolves look at possible replacements for under pressure Bruno Lage

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is interested in the leadership role

Bruno Lage is under mounting pressure as Wolves boss after a poor start to the season with the club hierarchy assessing potential substitutions.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham was Wolves’ fourth in a campaign that saw them score just three times in the league, despite owners backing Fosun Lage with £100million in the summer transfer window.

Wolves are in the bottom three and their next game is in Chelsea on Saturday. While Lage has had little luck with injuries – Sasa Kalajdzic’s summer signing damaged knee ligaments on his debut while fellow striker Raul Jimenez was sidelined – his form has been alarming since last spring, with just one win in 15 games in two seasons.

Sportsmail understands that Pedro Martins, the former Olympiakos coach, is aiming for a move to the Premier League.

Martins is said to have ties to Jorge Mendes, head of the powerful Gestifute agency that has a strong relationship with Fosun.

Both Lage and his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo are Gestifute customers, as are many of the Wolves squad.

Low was brought to Molineux at the start of last season to replace Nuno, and had Wolves in the running for European football for the first half of the campaign before their form collapsed.

He has tried to bring a more attacking style this season by moving from a back-three to a back-four and loaning club legend Conor Coady to Everton.

But Wolves have seemed toothless for much of the campaign, even though they have top talent such as Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Pedro Neto in the roster.

They also brought in former Chelsea forward Diego Costa for free after Kalajdzic and Jimenez’ injuries. Neto, meanwhile, has been sidelined for a while after an ankle injury at West Ham.