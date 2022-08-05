Wolves interested in loan deal for Michy Batshuayi and remain in talks over striker Hwang Ui-Jo 

Wolves have asked for a loan from Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi and remain in talks with Bordeaux for striker Hwang Ui-Jo after an opening bid of £2million.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage urgently needs a striker after Raul Jimenez suffered an injury in pre-season.

They have also loaned backup frontman Fabio Silva to Anderlecht.

Wolves interested in a loan deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi (above)

Batshuayi could make his sixth loan spell from Stamford Bridge as his contract with the club expires next summer.

The 28-year-old has been a Chelsea player since 2016, having played 77 games and scored 25 goals.

He has been loaned to Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace (twice) and Besiktas.

Wolves have launched an investigation into Bordeaux and South Korea striker Hwang Ui-Jo

South Korea international Hwang, 29, is available at a discounted price.

Bordeaux were reinstated to Ligue 2 last month after a successful third appeal against their relegation to the third tier over financial problems and debt in the region of £34million.

But French football’s financial watchdog has imposed sanctions on them, meaning the crisis club must sell before they can buy this summer