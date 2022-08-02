Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan speaks out on racist abuse

Hwang Hee-chan has spoken out about the racist abuse he suffered during Wolves’ exhibition match in Portugal.

The South Korean attacker was racially insulted by SC Farense supporters during a 1-1 draw with the Portuguese side. Wolves reported the abuse to UEFA.

Hwang spoke out about the abuse he has endured, writing on Instagram: ‘We are all the same people.

Wolves’ South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan was subjected to racist gestures on Sunday during a pre-season friendly against Portuguese club Farense.

“We all need to have a mature attitude when it comes to sports.”

He added: ‘I really hope that today can be the last day that people suffer from racism. Not just in sports. But everywhere. No to racism.’

In their last friendly for the season on Sunday before the start of the season, Wolves saw their preparations marred by the abuse suffered by Hwang.

When the South Korean stood up to take a penalty, he noticed some members of the public making racist gestures at him and he duly reported it to the referee and Wolves officials.

Wolves immediately responded to the abuse from the home crowd, releasing a statement condemning the racism of one of their players and urging Farense and UEFA to investigate.

The statement read: “We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse by opposition fans during tonight’s game with SC Farense.

“We will report the incident to UEFA and our opponent and ask the relevant authorities to investigate. We offer our full support to the concerned player.

“Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged.”

Commenting on Wolves’ statement on Monday, the Portuguese side stated: in a post on social media that allegations of racial abuse will be thoroughly investigated.