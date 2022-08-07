Wolves finally strike a deal worth up to £35m to sign Valencia’s Portuguese striker Goncalo Guedes

Wolves have signed a deal worth up to £35million for Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes.

The 25-year-old attacker was withdrawn from Valencia’s friendly with Atalanta on Saturday night, as talks intensified.

A £27.5 million fee plus add-ons was finalized on Sunday and he is due in England for a medical before signing his contract.

Wolves have agreed to buy Portugal international Goncalo Guedes from Valencia

Portugal international Guedes has been a long-term target for Wolves, who are desperate to improve their attacking options. He can play as a winger or second striker with Wolves eager to bring in two forwards this week.

Wolves lost their opening game of the season 2-1 at Leeds United, losing their lead after Daniel Podence’s early goal for Bruno Lage.

During his five years with Valencia, he played a total of 178 games and scored 36 goals for Los Che.

Guedes was also part of the Portuguese squad that won the 2019 UEFA Nations League and scored the only goal in the final against the Netherlands.

Nottingham Forest seek a move for £30million valued playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest will also continue to push for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this week after their latest offer of £25m plus £10m in add-ons was rejected.

The 22-year-old, who played at England Under-21 level, has made 66 appearances for Wolves in the last five years after coming through the West Midlands youth system.

Last season, however, he was loaned out to Sheffield United, where he made 37 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Blades.