Wolves defender Nathan Collins waited 25 minutes after the final whistle to apologise Jack Grealish

Nathan Collins waited 25 minutes after the final whistle to apologize face-to-face to Manchester City star Jack Grealish for his X-rated challenge following Wolves’ 3-0 defeat.

As both players went for the ball on the far left of the touchline, Collins sent in the England star with a high kick to the midriff, leaving Grealish in a heap on the pitch.

Collins pleaded not guilty but the summer signing left referee Anthony Taylor with no choice but to give the defender his marching orders in the 33rd minute of the game.

Nathan Collins was sent off for a kung-fu kick on Manchester City’s Jack Grealish at Molineux

Grealish showing the pain of the kick from Collins as the pair battled for the ball on the touchline

The tackle left Anthony Taylor with no choice but to show the Wolves defender a red card

The £20.5m defender then waited for 25 minutes until Grealish had finished celebrating and doing post-match interviews to apologise, according to Mirror Sports.

The report suggests the Northern Ireland international insisted it was not malicious and that he was going for the ball.

Grealish is said to have accepted the apology after the chest-high tackle, but told team-mates it was actually his leg that hurt the most after Collins’ studs went down.

The England midfielder shows the full extent of the tackle to Wolves captain Ruben Neves

Defender Collins has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season. But he will now receive a three-game ban for his horrific assault.

Speaking during the break about the challenge, the BT Sport experts paralyzed Collins. ‘He didn’t want too many questions about it. It’s a rush of blood to the head, said Rio Ferdinand.

Former City star Joleon Lescott questioned what Collins was trying to do as ‘he’s not trying to remove it’.

Fellow pundit Rachel Brown-Finess also criticized the central defence. “He realizes how stupid he was and how he’s let his team down,” she said.

Phil Foden completed the round as Pep Guardiola’s side returned to the top of the league table

Collins’ red card summed up a miserable day for Wolves, which started when Grealish opened the scoring for City with his first of the season.

Champions City were two goals ahead inside a quarter of an hour when Erling Haaland scored his eleventh goal in an already remarkable season for the Norwegian striker.

Phil Foden added a third in the second half to round off another convincing display from Pep Guardiola’s men to move them to the top of the Premier League table.