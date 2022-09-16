Wolves boss Bruno Lage nurtured three of Man City’s stars at Benfica… now he must stop them

Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the hardest task in English football, but at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he’s up against.

City’s three Portuguese stars – defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva – are among the best players in the Premier League and are at the heart of the success Pep Guardiola’s team has enjoyed in recent seasons.

Coaching every age group at Benfica from 2004-12, Lage was instrumental in the emergence of all three, as well as City goalkeeper Ederson. Bernardo skipped the Benfica Under 10 team he led.

Bruno Lage trained young players at Benfica, some of whom he now encounters on Saturday

“When I joined the Under 10s, Bernardo was there,” Lage recalls.

“He was my captain and we won the league that year. He is not only a top player, but also a top man.’

When Lage took charge of the seniors, he made Dias his skipper, after noting his leadership skills at youth level.

While Lage had left Benfica by the time Ederson made his first-team breakthrough, he had worked with the Brazilian goalkeeper at the junior level and watched him move to Rio Ave before returning to the Lisbon giants in 2015.

Ederson secured his move to England two years later.

Joao Cancelo called Lage a ‘father figure’ after his mother died when he was just 18

Perhaps the most important work Lage did was with Cancelo. When he was 18, Cancelo’s mother died in a traffic accident near the Benfica training ground.

He calls Lage a ‘father figure’, which the 46-year-old explains: ‘He was the coach who impressed me the most in training. We had a father-son relationship. He was almost like a father to me.

“He tugged at my ears and lined me up. He was the only one I respected and who could keep me in line because it was often difficult to deal with my irreverence.’

It is no surprise that Lage has surrounded himself with Portuguese players, given his expert knowledge of them. If Wolves take on City today, as many as eight of their squad may be from Lage’s homeland, while super agent Jorge Mendes continues to exert his influence in this corner of the West Midlands.

Lage was involved in all ages of Benfica’s impressive youth system between 2004 and 2012

Jose Sa is the first choice goalkeeper. Nelson Semedo pushes for inclusion as right-back. Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho form the midfield trio. Goncalo Guedes, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence appear to be the most likely front three.

This is an important phase in Lage’s career at Wolves. His first season ended after a promising start and he has been supported in the transfer market for around £100 million, with Guedes, Nunes, Nathan Collins, Boubacar Traore and Sasa Kalajdzic arriving to Molineux this summer.

When Kalajdzic suffered a serious injury on his debut against Southampton, Wolves rushed into action to sign Diego Costa on a deal until the end of the season, and the former Chelsea forward has an outside chance to be included in the squad against Guardiola’s men. But with this investment comes pressure to deliver. Lage spent much of last season stressing the need for a bigger roster. Now that he has one, Chairman Jeff Shi and the owners will expect results.

While Wolves have played quite well this season, six points from six games is a modest gain, especially when their opening game looked relatively friendly. The challenge for Lage is to find new gear and City should at least bring back happy memories of his time at Benfica, when he worked with some of Portugal’s best talents.

New Wolves recruit Diego Costa could be involved in Manchester City game

“Looking back, the generation born in 1994 was fantastic,” Lage told The Big Interview podcast. “Ederson was our goalkeeper at Under-17 level and was part of a long list of players.

Then you have the generation born in 1997, with (Paris Saint-Germain midfielder) Renato Sanches and Ruben Dias.

“When I returned to Benfica to take charge of the B team and then the first team, I knew there were players in the B team who would be able to move up. It’s still going now.

“It’s the machine (at Benfica) – every time the machine keeps producing players.”

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have benefited immensely from that machine. For once, however, Lage hopes it won’t work out if he faces his former students.

Bernardo Silva worked in Benfica’s youth academy during his early years. closely with Lage