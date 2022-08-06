Wolves bid to sign forward Goncalo Guedes boosted after he was omitted from Valencia’s squad

Goncalo Guedes was dropped from Valencia’s squad on Saturday night to face Atalanta amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Wolves were keen to bring in the 25-year-old attacker if they can strike a deal with Valencia, who won the friendly against the Italian opposition 2-1.

Wolves would like to sign two attackers and are following a number of options. They have spoken to Chelsea about a loan for Michy Batshuayi and have offered £2million for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo.

Guedes made over 140 appearances for Valencia, initially on loan in 2017 before making a permanent move a year later.

He has also earned 32 caps for Portugal as part of the squad that won the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Batshuayi has not been given a team number at Chelsea this season, with the expectation that he will soon be taking up his profession at Stamford Bridge.

His Chelsea deal has just a year to go, suggesting the 28-year-old’s days with the Blues are numbered – but Wolves could provide a lifeline to seal his Chelsea contract with a sixth lease.

Meanwhile, progress has been made with the acquisition of 29-year-old Hwang from Bordeaux, with the French Ligue 2 side having to sell before they can buy due to financial restrictions put in place by their national federation.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage needs a new attacking option after Raul Jimenez suffered a pre-season injury and Fabio Silva was loaned to Belgian Anderlecht.