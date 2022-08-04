Wolves are willing to let captain Conor Coady LEAVE in search of first-team football

Wolves are willing to listen to offers for Conor Coady if their captain feels he should leave the club to continue playing regular football.

Coady was a mainstay at Molineux during the Premier League era, rarely missing a game, and has broken through into the England squad thanks to that superb consistency.

But the arrival of £20million centre-back Nathan Collins, coupled with boss Bruno Lage’s move to a back four this season, means Coady has fallen down the pecking order and is unlikely to make the opening game on Saturday. Leeds will begin.

It is believed there is interest in Everton’s Coady, where former Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell now holds a senior position.

Collins will start alongside Max Kilman in defense at Elland Road, while Coady was used by Lage and previous boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the heart of a back three.

Lage is confident to replenish his team before the transfer window closes.

However, Wolves is bracing for further offers for attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White is in the works for a starting spot at Leeds but has yet to sign the new contract he was offered when he returned from a loan contract with Sheffield United, meaning he has less than two years left on his current contract.

Nottingham Forest have been interested in the 22-year-old throughout the transfer window and can get their man if they offer around £30million.