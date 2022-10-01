Wolves ‘are considering Bruno Lage’s future’ after a fourth defeat of the season at West Ham
- Wolves have endured a terrible start to the season after heavy summer spending
- Bruno Lage’s future at the club would be in serious doubt after the latest loss
- The Portuguese saw his side slip to their fourth loss in eight games this season
Bruno Lage’s job would be in serious jeopardy after Wolves lost their fourth game of the season at West Ham on Saturday night.
After a heavy summer investment with the club spending £100m on new signings to renew the squad in Lage’s image, Wolves are currently in the relegation zone after suffering their latest defeat.
According to The Telegraph“The club hierarchy gets frustrated with the team’s struggles and if things don’t improve they could be forced to intervene.
