Wollongong woman on the run after allegedly stealing cab with knife and running over taxi driver

A young woman who allegedly held a taxi driver at knifepoint before stealing his taxi and running him over with the vehicle has yet to be caught nearly two weeks after the incident.

On September 18, a 56-year-old taxi driver picked up the woman, aged between 20 and 30, at the intersection of Crown Street and Gladstone Avenue in Wollongong, south of Sydney.

The woman got in just after 3am on Sunday, was not wearing a seatbelt and, after directing him to a street in West Wollongong, allegedly pulled out a knife and began threatening the driver.

She then allegedly got behind the wheel of the cab and mowed him down, requiring him to be treated in hospital for back, foot and hand injuries.

Police on Tuesday released CCTV of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident

The taxi then plowed into a nearby fence and was later found abandoned.

The footage shows the woman entering the cab and then apparently using her black zip-up puffer jacket to cover her face as she looks at the camera above the dashboard.

She was wearing dark jeans, black thongs and a black backpack and is seen talking to the driver before the alleged attack.

She is described as slim build with fair hair.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage captured in Euroka, Alkera or Abercrombie Streets, Wollongong, shortly after 3am on Sunday September 18 to come forward.