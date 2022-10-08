Wollongong crash that allgedly killed boy, 12,

<!–

A teenage driver with a lengthy criminal record who allegedly fled the scene of a high-speed crash and left his 12-year-old friend dead in the wreckage was ‘despicable’ in his actions, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – sobbed as it was alleged he was speeding in a stolen Holden with two passengers in the car.

Parramatta Children’s Court heard he then swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a traffic light at about 6pm. 1.35 in Wollongong, south of Sydney.

The driver and another teenager reportedly fled the scene of the accident at Towradgi, leaving his 12-year-old fatally injured passenger in the wrecked Barina.

The teenage driver with a lengthy criminal record is accused of fleeing the scene of a high-speed crash and leaving a dying 12-year-old (pictured) inside the wrecked car

The youngster somehow managed to drag himself out of the car and reach a house in the nearby suburb of Balgownie.

But he died soon after from critical injuries he sustained in Tuesday’s crash.

Police prosecutor Maya Obirek opposed bail, saying the driver, who was arrested in Goulburn on Friday, showed a “callous disregard”, reported. Daily Telegraph.

“Two fled and left the 12-year-old in an unresponsive state and left him to die … the behavior was absolutely despicable,” Ms Obirek said.

The court heard that the 17-year-old driver has a significant criminal record, including violent offences, domestic violence and driving stolen cars.

The driver and another teenager fled the scene of the crash at Towradgi, leaving his fatally injured passenger, 12, in the wrecked Barina, Parramatta Children’s Court heard

He was also the subject of a court order at the time of the crash.

On Saturday the boy faced six charges including dangerous driving causing death, careless driving causing death and two separate charges of failing to stop and assist.

Magistrate Paul Mulroney agreed to Ms Obirek’s request to refuse bail, saying he had ‘no confidence’ the teenager would comply with bail conditions.

The judge also said there was ‘a strong case’ to support the claim that the 17-year-old was responsible for the 12-year-old’s death.

He was found seriously injured at a friend’s home in Balgownie at around 2am on Tuesday – half an hour after the stolen car crashed into the traffic lights.

He was treated by paramedics and transferred to Wollongong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pictured: emergency services at the scene of the crash after a Holden Barina plowed into a traffic light in Towradgi at around 1.35am on Tuesday morning

Detectives are also investigating whether the crash is related to a dangerous TikTok trend called ‘creepin’ while ya sleepin” – where young Australians film themselves committing serious crimes, including stealing cars and driving at high speeds.

TikTok has confirmed it would remove videos containing the hashtag, along with others including #blackoutchallenge, where users hold their breath until they pass out.

Friends and family have flocked online to remember the 12-year-old.

‘Love you my brah … see you soon love you so much rest easy my soul my kuzz rest in paradise,’ wrote one.

‘We just need proper closure for what’s going on, you little cunt.’

Another cousin wrote ‘My heart hurts, RIP little cuzzy taken way too soon. Our hearts are broken,” while the boy’s aunt wrote, “Rest in peace dreamtime nephew. #forever12.’

Police rushed to the scene after officers at nearby Corrimal Police Station heard the crash, but the vehicle was empty when they arrived.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have content on social media covering the incidents that occurred this morning to come forward,” NSW Police Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan said.

‘We are investigating all lines of inquiry and the social media line will also be investigated.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.