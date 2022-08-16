Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen has died, his production company confirmed on Tuesday.

He was 81.

Petersen is said to have passed away peacefully after battling pancreatic cancer last Friday at his home in Brentwood, CA, and was in the arms of his wife of 50, Maria Antoinette, Deadline reported.

After his breakthrough in 1981 with his World War II film Das Boot, the director achieved huge success in Hollywood with blockbuster films such as Air Force One, In the Line of Fire and Troy.

In 1984, his fantasy film The NeverEnding Story was the most expensive film to be produced outside the United States, but it also became a box-office success and launched a film series.

Born on March 14, 1941 in Emden, Germany, Petersen began directing plays at the Ernst Deutsch Theater in Hamburg in the 1960s.

He eventually went to the Film and Television Academy in Berlin and produced films for German television after graduating.

His first feature film came in 1974, the psychological thriller One or the Other of Us, based on the novel Einer von uns both by Horst Bosetzky.

Famous: The filmmaker directs acting legend Clint Eastwood on the set of In the Line of Fire in 1993

Brilliant career: Petersen poses with The Black Eyed Peas star Fergie at the LA premiere of his remake of the disaster film Poseidon in 2006

He then released Die Konsequenz in 1977 and then his breakthrough film, the 1982 film Das Boot.

When the most expensive film in German cinema history, the 149-minute Das Boot (the original film lasted 210 minutes), he talked about the intense claustrophobia of life aboard a doomed German U-boat during the Battle of the Atlantic, featuring Jürgen Prochnow as the submarine commander.

Billed as an anti-war masterpiece, Das Boot was nominated for six Oscars, including for Petersen’s direction and his adaptation of Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s best-selling 1973 novel.

Legendary director: Petersen instructs Harrison Ford while filming Air Force One in 1997

Breakthrough film: Wolfgang with the director’s cut of his film Das Boot

Das Boot launched Petersen as a filmmaker in Hollywood, where he became one of the top creators of action-adventures of massive disasters that included war (2004’s Troy, starring Brad Pitt), pandemic (the 1995 Ebola virus-inspired outbreak) and other disasters (2006’s Poseidon). , about the capsizing of an ocean liner).

For Petersen, who grew up on the north coast of Germany, the sea held his fascination for a long time. He would return to it in the 2000 disaster film, The Perfect Storm, a true story about a fishing boat lost at sea.

The film starred George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and John C. Reilly, among others, and Petersen admitted to being “very proud” of the project.

“I am very proud of The Perfect Storm. That was a concept that was very difficult to get through the studio system because it was very expensive,” he said earlier. “It was the biggest storm ever seen. And the story – I mean six guys on the Andrea Gail boat, who at the end, as we all know, die.

“We got a lot of calls from people saying, ‘Wolfgang, don’t be silly. This can’t work. This is a summer movie, a $150 million movie. And they all die at the end? Are you crazy? at least have one, like Mark Wahlberg, who survives in the end?” But we made it.”

However, he expressed regret for his 2006 remake of Poseidon, which suffered at the box office.

Petersen pictured with Orlando Bloom and Brad Pitt at a Troy photocall at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival

“I shouldn’t have made the film, but I was on such a role at the time, I had made five films and each film was more successful than the last,” he admitted, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The studios said, ‘Wolfgang can do anything. Just give him the money and he’ll be fine.’ But it just doesn’t work that way. At some point you fail.’

Petersen’s last feature film was a remake of his 1976 TV film, the German-language film Four vs. the Bank (Vier gegen die Bank) from 2016.

Petersen has been married since 1978 to Maria-Antoinette Borgel, a German script supervisor and assistant director. He was also previously married to German actress Ursula Sieg.

He is survived by Borgel and their son, writer and director Daniel Petersen.