Woke Twitter staff warned bonuses will be HALF what they expected as firm suffers huge loss

Woke Twitter employees were told Friday that their upcoming bonus checks may be half what they expected due to a grueling second quarter and the costly battle with Elon Musk over his aborted $44 billion takeover bid.

Company CFO Ned Segal emailed 7,500 company employees to let them know that the bonus pool has been exhausted due to a net loss of $270 million in the spring.

The company blamed a skittish advertising industry, which accounts for much of the platform’s revenue, which has been hesitant to spend advertising dollars due to the economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

Elon Musk offered to buy the company for $54.20 a share, a 38 percent increase over its share price at the time.

Musk’s flirtation with the company’s takeover in April did not help the company.

At the time, Musk criticized the social media platform’s wake culture and criticized its policies of suppressing speech.

Twitter’s share price has fallen nearly 30 percent since last year due to Musk’s aborted takeover bid and the platform’s anemic ad purchases.

Then, in July, he pulled out of the deal, tweeting a poo emoji and complaining about bots and fake accounts on the platform.

In its second-quarter statement, Twitter attributed its financial troubles to “advertising industry headwinds related to the macro environment, as well as uncertainty surrounding the pending acquisition of Twitter by an Elon Musk subsidiary.”

The company sued Musk in federal court, claiming breach of contract, saying he had signed a binding contract to buy the company at the premium share price.

Twitter employees had expressly opposed the tech billionaire’s takeover after he promised to relax the rules about what is censored on the platform.

The billionaire criticized the “extreme antibody response” of “those who fear freedom of speech” and said it “says it all” when he launched his first public backlash against the workers.