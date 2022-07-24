Woke State Department worker is branded a ‘ghoul’ for tweeting ‘I prefer high gas prices’

A State Department official has been called a creep and faced backlash online after saying he prefers high gas prices because it means fewer people drive and emit less pollution.

Alan Eyre, a senior State Department foreign officer who describes himself as a “government bureaucrat,” tweeted his penchant for high gas prices in response to President Joe Biden’s claim that gas prices are falling from last month’s “peak.”

“I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2,” Eyre tweeted.

The post was met with immediate disdain as the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.38 Saturday as former California congressional candidate Ron Bassilian slammed Eyre as his state continues to boast the highest gas prices in the country at $5.75 a gallon. .

‘You’re not just a creep, you’re full of’ [poop emoji]Bassilian wrote on Eyre’s post, which has now been deleted as his account appears to have been deactivated.

Alan Eyre, a senior State Department officer at the State Department (left), said he prefers high gas prices because it means fewer people drive and emit less pollution.

“I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2,” the tweet read in response to President Joe Biden’s claim that gas prices are falling from last month’s “peak”

Eyre’s post was immediately met with criticism, with former California congressional candidate Ron Bassilian calling Eyre a creep

Eyre’s comment came as gas prices remain stubbornly high at over $4 a gallon

Eyre’s tweet came after Joe Biden touted that Americans would spend an average of $30 less a month on gas than when prices rose above $5 last month.

Gas prices have fallen steadily since they hit a record high of over $5 last month, but remain 39 percent higher than a year ago, a difference of more than $2 per gallon.

The average price of gas remains above $5 in seven states, with California maintaining the highest average at $5.75. All but eight states had an average price of more than $4 a gallon.

Along with soaring inflation, which reached 9.1 percent in June, high gas prices have hurt Americans in their wallets, with others clamoring for Eyre’s tweet.

One Twitter user, Robert Denstedt, said Eyre’s tweet was clear that he “had no contact with ordinary Americans.”

“He is one of the militias of Biden bureaucrats who continue to destroy this country with their insane antics,” Denstedt wrote.

David Wolf, another Twitter user, wrote: “Alan Eyre should keep his stupid comments to himself.

“He prefers the $5 gallon gas price and thinks that’s a good price. Another example why the swamp must be drained. What a turd!’

Others joined Twitter to bash Eyre for his insensitive tweet on Friday

It came just hours after Joe Biden touted falling gas prices across the country

Eyre wasn’t alone in being criticized for high gas prices, as first-time Lady Jill Biden was harassed during a trip to Connecticut earlier this week.

“Your husband is the worst president we’ve ever had,” the unidentified man yelled at Jill Biden as she visited New Haven on Wednesday during a trip to summer education programs.

The first lady responded by waving and saying, “Thank you, thank you for your support, thank you.”

The heckler reacted angrily, yelling, “You owe us gas money! You owe us gas money! You owe us gas money!’

The first lady made the visit to Connecticut as part of a three-state tour focused on summer learning. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 the day after her visit to New Haven and remains isolated at the White House with moderate symptoms.