San Francisco Mayor London Breed has signaled a U-turn in her approach to the city’s rampant drug use as she once again vows to crack down on the problem – this time by turning to the police.

Under Breed’s “soft touch” policies, which have included outdoor drug markets where people can shoot up “without anyone going to jail,” San Francisco has seen an increase in outdoor drug use, with nearly 1,700 fatal overdoses since the start of 2020.

This time, Breed was joined by San Francisco’s top law enforcement chief as she vowed to get tough again on drug trafficking and “unacceptable” public drug use at a Wednesday press conference at San Francisco police headquarters.

At the podium next to her were Police Chief William Scott and Breed-appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and District Six Supervisor Matt Dorsey, both of whom are vying to retain their seats in the upcoming November election.

Breed appointed Jenkins after former District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled in June for “not being tough enough on drug dealers,” and she appointed former police spokesman Dorsey in May.

Officials were eager to highlight an increase in drug seizures in the long-suffering Tenderloin neighborhood, and drug arrests and narcotics charges citywide in the three months since Jenkins took charge.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has once again declared that she will crack down on the city’s rampant drug crisis

Breed’s new approach involves working much more closely with the police department (pictured: Police Chief William Scott) and the DA’s office (pictured: District Attorney Brooke Jenkins) to enforce tougher policies against drug dealers and drug users

A homeless man injects fentanyl into his friend’s armpit due to a lack of usable veins as people walk by near City Hall on Saturday

Drug-related incidents have been rampant in San Francisco in recent years, except for a predictable dip during the coronavirus pandemic, much of which was attributed to longtime DA Chesa Boudin, who was recalled in June. The increase in July 2022 has been attributed to a federal grant the police department received to tackle drug crime in the Tenderloin neighborhood

She also mentioned how the city’s drug epidemic has touched her personally, as her younger sister died of a drug overdose at the age of 25.

Breed had given a tough speech in December last year in which he declared an official state of emergency in Mørbrad and promised to crack down on the ‘bulls*** who are destroying the city.’

But the intervening ten months have seen policies introduced which have included trials of the notorious taxpayer-funded ‘open-air drug markets’ which were closed in June.

Other soft-touch policies have included electronically tagging users and having police officers track them and confiscate their drugs if they wander into known drug-trafficking areas.

When asked what would be different under the new policies compared to last December, Breed pointed to an increase in enforcement, including increasing the police budget and hiring 200 more officers.

She also said the city has expanded the number of treatment beds by hundreds beyond the 2,200 already available, highlighting expanded alternative response teams and safety ambassadors.

The mayor and law enforcement also vowed to crack down not only on drug dealers, but also on drug users who refuse to accept public services to help them. The criminal justice system will also provide treatment options, they added.

A homeless woman smokes crack along with two others in Mørbraden on Friday

A homeless woman smokes crack in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco

Homeless drug addicts smoke fentanyl on the street near City Hall on Friday

“We need to establish what is acceptable behavior on our streets and in our public spaces,” Breed said.

‘San Francisco needs to draw a firm line at behavior that damages, injures and costs neighborhoods peace of mind, everyday safety and quality of life.’

The city needs to be more aggressive with drug trafficking and violence enforcement, she said.

“Selling drugs is not legal,” she continued. “Using drugs in the open is completely unacceptable. So yes, public health is part of this enforcement effort, but we have to move together in the same direction.’

The police chief showed that arrests for the sale and possession of drugs increased 72 percent from July to September compared to the same period last year, with a total of 266 against 163. In Mørbrad, the seizure rate more than doubled.

Jenkins was previously a prosecutor under her recalled boss Boudin, but resigned last year and has now replaced her. She has announced a series of tough new policies that differ from her old boss, who she criticized for not being tough enough on drug dealers.

The new supervisor has a similar charging rate to Boudin, at 62 percent, but she said the difference has been that 85 percent of felony drug cases have been charged, nearly double the rate under Boudin.

Jenkins also withdrew more than 30 pleas for alleged fentanyl dealers under Boudin, and she has also introduced the possibility of murder charges for dealers who sell drugs that result in fatal overdoses.

Dealers who sell near schools will also be penalized more severely.

A homeless man injects fentanyl into his arm in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco

Homeless drug addicts take over a city bus stop in front of the Asian Art Museum, while people waiting for the bus wait in the background in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco

A homeless drug addict shows bruises and scars on his swollen legs from drug use in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco

A homeless drug addict injects fentanyl into his arm near City Hall Friday

London Breed’s tragic little sister London Breed’s younger sister died of a drug overdose in San Francisco in 2006. The tragedy happened the day before she turned 26. ‘I lost a sister to a drug overdose. No, it wasn’t fentanyl, but I lost a sister in this town, said an emotional race. “She was my younger sister.” Her brother is also serving a 44-year prison sentence for manslaughter and armed robbery in 2000.

Boudin’s practice of sending dealers caught with up to 100 grams of fentanyl to the service-focused Community Justice Center has been stopped, and users of the center with at least five citations will have their charges added up.

Overall, the promise of a firmer hand and more carrot than stick is likely to be welcome news to San Franciscans fed up with crime and harassment.

But critics like public defender Mano Raju have accused Jenkins and Breed of returning to the failed ‘war on drugs’, which did not reduce overdose deaths.

Raju said in a statement that the “heavy focus on relying on police and prosecutors to make arrests and keep us out of a public health crisis remains in direct conflict with decades of social and scientific data that indicate otherwise.”

Scott said officers would still take a ‘harm reduction’ approach with users first. But he said that ‘we can’t just arrest dealers and then leave the people who buy drugs alone to do what they want and think this is going to get better.’

“It doesn’t mean that people who are addicted get a free pass,” he said. “Our job is to remove all the excuses as to why they can’t and won’t seek help, and when they don’t, that’s when enforcement comes into play.”

Civil rights attorney Joe Alioto Veronese, one of Jenkins’ opponents in the upcoming election, called the press conference a political stunt.

Veronese told San Francisco Chronicle the mayor ‘paraded her two candidates’ just before ballots are cast ‘on an issue that is very important to San Francisco and on which, frankly, she is failing San Francisco.’

The infiltration of fentanyl into the US drug market in the mid-to-late 2010s saw an increase in accidental overdose deaths.

The opioid, which is made synthetically and added to other drugs, can be 50 times stronger than heroin. As little as 2 mg can be fatal.