Woke Portland bail fund frees domestic abuser who ‘murdered ex’ days later

A woke bail fund paid for the release of a domestic abuse suspect – only for him to murder the terrified woman he’s accused of abusing hours later.

Mohamed Osman Adan, 33, allegedly strangled and stabbed Rachel Angel Abraham – the mother of his children – to death in Portland, Oregon, in July.

Adan had reportedly cut off his GPS monitor, entered Abraham’s townhouse and violently murdered her.

The day before, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Jerry B. Hodson had ordered Adan to remain in custody, and denied requests for his release or a lower bail.

But his $20,000 bail was ponied up by the Portland Freedom Fund, which is run by a 46 year-old bankrupt called Amanda Trujillo.

The fund paid the cash despite Abraham sharing her fear that Adan would harm her, and prosecutors urging against his release.

Adan is now back in bail, with the Freedom Fund releasing a non-apology for its role in the horrific murder on Facebook.

The ability to comment on the post has been turned off.

Adan’s case is the latest in a long line of horrific instances of woke social justice groups and judges freeing dangerous offenders onto the streets to boost racial ‘equity,’ only for tragic consequences to ensue.

Here, DailyMail.com looks at some of the most shocking instances of violence that could have been prevented by offenders being held behind bars…

The woke Portland bail fund that freed domestic abuse suspect to kill woman he’d been thrown behind bars for ‘abusing’

Rachel Angel Abraham, 36, a mother of six terrified by her abuser and ex, Mohamed Osman Adan, 33.

She was brutally murdered despite her orders of protection against him – with cops saying Adan was behind the July strangulation and stabbing murder.

Adan was arrested and behind bars on allegations of violating the domestic violence-related order, no contact order , but was set free after Amanda Trujillo, co-president of The Portland Freedom Fund, posted $2,000 of his $20,000.

A week after his release, he committed the savage act on the mother of his six children.

Trujillo’s organization describes itself as a ‘volunteer-run abolitionist organization, in Multnomah County that posts bail for Black, Indigenous and people of color and people vulnerable to COVID-19.’ The organization claims it is supported through donations and grants.

Trujillo herself has refused to comment directly on the tragedy her group allegedly acted as a catalyst for. She is a bankrupt with at least five criminal convictions for speeding.

The day before the heinous crime, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Jerry B. Hodson had ordered Mohamed Osman Adan, 33, to remain in custody for the gruesome killing of Rachel Angel Abraham, 36, and denied requests for his release or a lower bail.

Rachel Angel Abraham, left, was strangled to death in Portland in July – allegedly by ex Mohamed Osman Adan. Amanda Trujillo, right, runs the Portland Freedom Fund. It paid Adan’s bail days after he was held on domestic abuse charges over allegations he’d been beating Abraham, the mother of his kids. Having been freed back onto the streets by Trujillo’s efforts, Adan killed mother-of-six Abraham days later, prosecutors allege

NYC judge freed Times Square killer back onto streets, even as woke DA urged he remain behind bars

Another shocking incident took place in New York City earlier this week, as a suspected killer accused of a murder in Times Square was freed on bail.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Suzanne Adams granted the release of repeat violent offender Jesus Ramirez, 28.

Ramirez had a lengthy rap sheet that included more than 30 arrests, four stints in prison. He was a known drug dealer and had a single prior arrest, for trespassing in 2011 as a 17-year-old.

The night of the deadly attack – August 27 – Ramirez bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square.

It escalated into a fight near the Port Authority terminal. The two men, both from the Bronx, vaguely knew each other but were not well acquainted, police said.

Ramirez slashed and stabbed the unarmed Torres so violently police said he was ‘mutilated’.

During the vicious attack, Ramirez pulled out a knuckle knife blade, hurling himself at his unarmed victim, it’s claimed.

Torres was left with a gash from his right ear to his left cheek, cuts to his neck and arm, and a stab wound in his torso, the complaint states, according to The New York Post.

Ramirez fled on foot, leaving the bicycle on the blood-soaked sidewalk.

Torres was found by police face down in a pool of his own blood, and had ‘parts of his body hanging off,’ a source told The Post.

‘Ramirez was arrested shortly after with the murder weapon still on him, covered in Torres’ blood.

Torres had been arrested two weeks previously for threatening people with a hatchet just two blocks from the scene of the fight. He was charged with menacing and weapons possession and was back on the street after paying $3,500 cash bail, according to court papers obtained by The New York Daily News.

Jesus Ramirez, left, was freed on bail by NYC acting Supreme Court Justice Suzanne Adams Saturday – even though he allegedly brutally-murdered a man in Times Square station the day before

Seattle judge freed serial criminal and told him to behave – only for him to ‘batter man, 66, to death with pole days later’

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Philip Thornton granted the release of serial criminal Aaron Fulk, 48 and told him to behave.

But eight days after his release from jail, Fulk bludgeoned Rodney Peterman, 66, to death with a three by four metal pole in the unprovoked attack, that happened on August 2, 2022 in downtown Seattle.

The killing took place in broad daylight, to the horror of bystanders who witnessed it.

Peterman, who was disabled and relied on a walker, was killed near Pike Place Food, a popular Seattle tourist spot.

Horrified bystanders tried to perform CPR on Peterman, but he never regained consciousness and died at hospital four days later.

Fulk, who attempted to flee the scene, was arrested.

Fulk was charged with felony harassment on July 25 for allegedly threatening to kill a local transit worker in Tacoma, Washington.

Prosecutors requested that Fulk be held on $10,000 bail, but Thornton released Fulk on his own recognizance, without bail and asked him not to to commit any crimes.

In 2018, Fulk was convicted of attempted assault and in 2011 for disorderly conduct, false reporting and reckless driving. In 1994, aggravated battery in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, according to court documents, KING5 News reported.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Philip Thornton granted the release of serial criminal Aaron Fulk, 48. Eight days after his release from jail, Fulk bludgeoned Rodney Peterman, 66, to death with a metal pole in the unprovoked attack

NYC judge bailed Bronx ‘killer’…he ‘was caught with 500 rounds of ammo later the same day’

New York District Judge Leticia Ramirez set Matthew Velardo, 22, free from prison though he was facing murder charges – and he was allegedly caught with ammo hours after his release.

Velardo was caught with a American Tactical .22 rifle, an extended magazines hundreds of rounds of ammo, that was concealed in the trunk of his car, according to court records, The New York Post reported.

The Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark’s Office requested that Velardo be held on $50,000 bail, $150,000 bond or $150,000 secured bond, but the judge ignored his request.

She also disregarded prosecutors pleas and granted Velardo supervised release.

On the same day, Ramirez set Velardo free she also declined to remand accused killer and Bronx smoke shop worker, Vernon Gowdy, 54,and set his bail at a mere $5,000 though Gowdy was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for killing Kenneth Fair, 59.

The former Parks Department employee, had fatally stabbed Fair, a homeless man after he allegedly got into a verbal dispute with Gowdy’s boss, before Gowdy stabbed the victim in the neck.

Gowdy’s criminal history includes 15 prior arrests and time in prison in the 1990s.

New York District Judge Leticia Ramirez set Matthew Velardo, 22, free from prison though he was facing murder charges – and he was allegedly caught with ammo hours after his release

Serial NYC criminal freed by Judge Herb Moses to follow Asian woman into her apartment building and brutally knife her to death

Christina Yuna Lee, 35, tragic slaying made headlines when accused murder Assamad Nash, 25, who had eight prior arrests, followed her into her Chinatown apartment and stabbed her more than 40 times.

The heinous crime took place on February 13, 2022.

But, before five weeks before the savage murder, Judge Herb Moses issued supervised release that required Nash to periodically check in with the courts as his case played out, at the prosecutor’s request.

Mayor Eric Adams and a number of elected officials were outraged that Nash was out on the streets despite having three pending Manhattan court cases.

The homeless Nash had a criminal history that included 18 prior arrests including charges of robbery, carjacking and burglary. Two most recent charges included punching a man at a subway turnstile in September 2021 and escaping police custody when he was being arrested for criminal mischief, in January 2022 weeks before Lee’s unspeakable murder.

Before the savage slaying of Lee, Nash had been free on supervised release after three arrests in a four-month span.

The Manhattan judges involved in Nash’s previous crimes could have set bail, but did not.

Nash’s Legal Aid attorney’s, including the three judges, and prosecutor under ex-DA Cy Vance and his successor Alvin Bragg, did not require Nash get a psychiatric evaluation.

Assamad Nash, 25, is charged with murder of Christina Yuna Lee, 35, who was stabbed to death in her 5th floor Chinatown apartment. Lee, a creative producer at a digital music platform, was followed into her apartment building on Chrystie Street, according to surveillance footage. Lee was stabbed more than 40 times by Nash, in the heinous crime. the homeless Nash had a history of misdemeanor arrests before the February killing of Lee

NYC Judge April Newbauer releases murder suspect with NO BAIL

Ramon Luna, 67, was viciously attacked by Eugene Clark, 54, on East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem on September 20, 2020.

Two other suspects were involved in the crime.

The suspect beat Luna so severely that he fell into a coma and in August 2021 died from his injuries.

Prior to the attack, Clark had been released on parole less than a month prior after spending six months in jail for a robbery charge.

Nine days after the attack, Luna confessed to the crime, prosecutors said. He was originally charged with grand larceny and released on bail.

After Luna’s death, the case was revisited by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in August and Clark was charged with second-degree murder on February 2 by a grand jury in Manhattan’s Supreme Court.

The career criminal, whose rap sheet dates back to 1980s, including gang assault, robbery, and illegal sales of controlled substances. In 1984, Clark was sentenced to 4.5 years for second-degree robbery. He was released in 1988 on parole.

In early 2001, he was sentenced to 10 years for the criminal sale of a controlled substance and robbery in the first-degree. And, in 2013, he was released on parole and completed it in 2020, a month before the attack on Ramon Luna.

He was under post release supervision until August 2022, a report said.

At his arraignment on March 10, 2021, Clark was released without bail on on his own recognizance. Prosecutors requested Clark be reprimanded without bail and Judge April Newbauer agreed.