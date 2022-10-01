A Queens grand jury on Thursday indicted Foster on charges of attempted murder and assault.

The mother of five was chased and beaten by 41-year-old Waheed Foster, who was not only on probation, but police said had beaten her grandmother to death.

A 33-year-old mother of five who was viscously attacked on the subway last week and could lose sight in one of her eyes woke up New York City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, who oddly tweeted that the subway attacks they are ‘one in a million’.

Cabán is a supporter of defunding the police and calls herself a “believer in a New York City free of violence.”

“Let’s not let the fear-mongering politicians and corporate media scare us into thinking we have a scary and dangerous public transportation system,” Cabán tweeted Monday, alongside a graph of subway crime.

Elizabeth Holmes, 33, was brutally attacked on September 20 by Waheed Foster, 41, who had been on parole and that he had beaten his grandmother to death, according to police, the New York Post reported.

Foster repeatedly punched and kicked Gomez in the face and dragged her through the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station around 5:15 am while she was riding the A train on her way to work at Kennedy Airport, where she works as a security guard.

New York City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán took to Twitter on Monday declaring, “Subway violence is a once-in-a-million event.”

Elizabeth Gomes, 33, a mother of five from Far Rockaway, was brutally beaten in the early hours of September 20 while riding the subway to work at JFK Airport.

Gomes was brutally attacked in a Queens subway station after ignoring the attacker on the train.

The NYPD first posted the news and video of the violent attack that went viral on Reddit.

Cabán’s wake-up comment came days later, but sheNothing helps about Foster’s attack or arrest.

On Thursday, a Queens jury indicted Foster on charges of attempted murder and assault.

Gomes, of Far Rockaway, said subway violence has been out of control since the pandemic, saying the councilwoman “doesn’t ride the subway.”

The subway system is dangerous,’ Gomes said. ‘[Cabán] don’t really understand what it is. It’s getting worse and worse.

Cabán is in favor of defunding the police and calls herself a ‘believer in a New York City free of violence’

Gruesome footage shows Gomes being chased as she got off the subway

The victim’s husband told the news outlet that Foster was yelling about Satan, saying that while his wife tried to avoid him, he chased after her.

A man (pictured wearing a red hoodie) who tried to intervene and help the woman ended up walking away because he was terrified himself.