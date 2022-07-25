Woke Neighbours script writer says Ramsay Street was ‘too white’

A former screenwriter for Neighbors has said the long-running Australian soap took far too long to catch up with Australia’s changing demographics.

Marieke Hardy, who wrote for the Channel 10 series between 1996 and 2003, said: The Sydney Morning Herald the show was “too white” for most of its 37-year run.

“Neighbors was a very white, heteronormative world for far too long,” Hardy said, adding that later seasons have remedied this problem.

“But I appreciate that, like so much of Australian society, it has led to listening and learning,” she added.

Now an established screenwriter whose credits include Packed to the Rafters, Hardy, 46, said Neighbors taught her to “have a heart” when it came to creating storylines.

“You really have to care about a show and its characters — to invest in the stories and the stakes,” she explained.

Beginning on the show as a 19-year-old actress in 1995, Hardy played an evil character from the ‘wrong side of the tracks’, then went on to become a writer for Neighbors.

“The worst bits of ourselves had to be shared in the process of creating a story.”

She said the soap gave her the opportunity to learn and grow, adding that she was sad to see Neighbors end, but was “glad it happened.”

As Hardy points out, Neighbors has become more inclusive in recent years.

In 2018, more than 30 years after its debut, the drama series aired the first-ever Australian same-sex wedding scene when gay couple David and Aaron, played by actors Takaya Honda and Matt Wilson, tied the knot.

A year later, the show introduced its first transgender character.

Georgie Stone, then 19, made her acting debut as trans student Mackenzie.

These storylines were popular with viewers, but previous attempts to represent modern Australia have sparked controversy.

Melbourne-born actor Sachin Joab, who is of Indian descent, joined the show in 2011 in a bid by producers to handle perceptions the show was too white.

The final episode of Neighbors will air on Thursday, July 28 in a 90-minute special. (Pictured: The cast of Neighbors in the late ’90s)

Joab was joined by Menik Gooneratne and Coco-Jacinta Cherian, who together formed the Kapoor family.

The casting caused an uproar online with some viewers saying it was “non-Australian”.

The final episode of Neighbors will air on Thursday, July 28 in a 90-minute special.