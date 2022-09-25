Woke MSNBC panel taunts Sen Lindsey Graham’s pro-choice views by claiming he’s ‘never seen a vagina’

Awake MSNBC commentator and comedian Judy Gold criticized Senator Lindsey Graham for his anti-abortion stance and wondered how he can tell a woman what to do with her body if “he’s never seen a vagina – he’s never seen a vagina.” seen a naked woman.

The prankster on cable news feed’s “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle” made the host and other panellists burst out laughing at the expense of the conservative Republican.

In Friday’s episode, Ruhle sparked outrage over the South Carolina senator who called for a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

“You got what you wanted,” the host said, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Republicans don’t even support it across the board. He divides the Republicans

Gold jumped in, pointing out that an attempt in Kansas to create a state constitutional ban on the procedure has failed.

And the fact that he tells women what to do with their bodies. He’s never seen a vagina,’ she said. “He’s never seen a naked woman and that’s what he tells me.”

Ruhle tried to hide her smile by putting her face in her hands.

Feminist author Liz Plank, who was also on the panel, couldn’t hide her joy.

“Somebody fact-check that,” she said. “It’s probably true.”

Fellow panelist Nancy Giles wondered if pro-life men “want to have babies.”

Gold rose again.

‘No! It’s men who need Viagra. They don’t even work correctly.’

It is the second time in a week that Graham’s sexual orientation has been questioned on air.

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, was forced to issue an awkward apology for a “joke” she made about Sen. Lindsey Graham getting married

Whoopi Goldberg had to reverse a wedding joke she made on Thursday in The View about Graham.

In an awkward apology on “The View” Thursday, Goldberg suggested she might need to quit the show she’s co-hosted since 2007, after receiving clear responses from ABC heads for “joking” that Graham was getting married.

Her comment came during a conversation with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in which Jean-Pierre laughed at Graham for enacting a nationwide abortion ban after three and a half months.

“We’ve got Lindsey Graham, Senator Graham and other and other Republican Party leaders saying, and they’re very clear on this, folks, we need to listen to them that they want a national ban on abortion.” White House Press Secretary told The View cohosts.

She added: “Senator Graham might have said about a month ago, in early August, that he believes that when it comes to marriage, when it comes to abortion, it’s up to the states to decide.

“So, Senator Graham, what’s changed?” Jean-Pierre asked, to which Goldberg said very quietly, “Well, maybe he’s getting married.”

Her awakened cohost Joy Behar then said she doubts that’s the case, as the audience laughed and cheered.

Goldberg, 66, then continued: “Do it fast, because I know people are messing with our marriage rights, whoever, wherever you are, you know.”

The comment comes after liberals have suggested for years that the lifelong bachelor could be secretly gay, with comedians like Bill Maher, Jon Stewart and Patti Lupone making crude comments or implied references to his sexual orientation over the years.

Such conversations are also common on Twitter and other social media sites.

But when the show returned from a commercial break, Goldberg seemed confused, her face wrinkled as she told the audience to “make it clear that I’m doing what I do as a cartoonist.”

“Sometimes I joke, and it was a joke,” she said. “Nothing more than that.”

She then seemed to suggest that producers talk to her during the intermission, saying, “I just had a whole conversation about people misunderstanding the joke.

“I mean okay,” Goldberg continued, her cohosts laughing. “When the time comes, I should probably never do this show again.

“It was a joke, guys, you know,” she concluded.

This is just the most recent apology the show’s cohosts have had to make in recent years.

Earlier this year, Goldberg was even banned for two weeks after claiming the Holocaust “isn’t about race.”

“These are white people doing it to white people, so you’re going to fight amongst yourselves, but…” she said in February.

She later continued, “Let’s face it. The Holocaust is not about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It is about the inhumanity of man towards man. That’s what it’s about.’

However, several hours later, after a quick response, Goldberg tweeted an apology.

“On today’s show, I said that the Holocaust is ‘not about race, but about the inhumanity of man to man’. I should have said it’s about both,” she said.

Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League said, “The Holocaust was about the Nazis’ systematic destruction of the Jewish people – whom they viewed as an inferior race.”

‘I admit my mistake.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and they will never give up. I’m sorry for the pain I caused.’

More recently, Sunny Hostin came under fire for assaulting former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, branding her a “chameleon” while insinuating that the former ambassador is not using her first name, Nimrata, in an attempt to appeal to the Republican voters.

She was soon branded a “racist” on Twitter, with many commenting that Nikki is Haley’s middle name — and Hostin doesn’t use her first name either.

By noon, Haley decided to discuss the matter herself.

“Thank you for your concern @Sunny,” the former South Carolina governor tweeted, claiming, “It’s racist of you to judge my name.

“Nikki is an Indian name and it’s on my birth certificate – and I’m proud of it,” she wrote. “What’s sad is the hypocrisy of the left towards conservative minorities.”

“By the way, the last time I checked Sunny isn’t your birth name…,” Haley added in her tweet to Hostin, whose birth name is Asunción Cummings Hostin.