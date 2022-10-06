Woke mob smashes windows of Portland coffee shop after owner advertised ‘coffee with a cop’ event

A Portland Native American woman’s coffee shop was vandalized Tuesday night by a group of masked vigilante vandals who took issue with the small business’s promotion of a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event.

Six masked figures appeared Tuesday night with crowbars and hammers, according to surveillance footage at the Bison Coffeehouse in the Cully neighborhood.

Owner Loretta Guzman, 52, an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Indian tribes, was immediately alerted to the damage by neighbors and arrived at her business to find patrol cars parked outside to assess the damage to the storefront.

She arrived to find the front windows smashed and the white residue from a fire extinguisher splattered around the interior of the store.

The white mist from the fire extinguisher damaged Native American art and the authentic stuffed bison head mounted on the wall.

“I’m just kind of numb right now,” Guzman shared Oregon Live wednesday Afternoon. ‘It was planned. It wasn’t just by chance.’

On board: The Bison Coffeehouse in Portland was cordoned off after an attack Tuesday night by vandals caused by a local police event to be held there

Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman (pictured) is a Native American member of the Portland community. Because of her status as a BIPOC, the vandalism of her small business may be investigated as a hate crime

The coffee shop was vandalized after a social media post about a community event called ‘Coffee with a Cop’ to encourage discourse between community members and the police

Guzman is now raising money to restore the thousands of dollars in damage done to her business

The authentic bison head hanging on the wall of the coffee house was damaged with foam from the fire extinguisher used by the vandals

Security camera footage shows the masked and hooded vandals attacking the coffee shop around 3am on Wednesday morning

Guzman said city police had asked her to host a two-hour community event where individuals could talk to officers.

But when she posted the event online with hashtags that included #positiveoutreach and #weliveforthefuture, her social media pages were bombarded with angry messages.

“There are a lot of questions right now that people have for the police,” she said.

‘I was just hoping that people from the community could bring their concerns.’

In response to the incident, the Portland Police Bureau said St. Kevin Allen that his officers would assist with the cleanup and continue their outreach efforts.

‘PPB has no plans to change our efforts to work closely with members of the community on the public safety concerns they have.

“Having that community partnership is a critical part of the success of these events, so we’re grateful to the Bison’s owner,” he said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D), who has had his fair share of interactions with the vigilante mob that runs his city, condemned the vandalism and said he will “advocate for prosecution to the fullest extent of the law — including potential federal hate crimes.” ‘

So far this year, Portland is on pace to match last year’s homicide record

Like many democratically-led cities in the United States, Portland is experiencing a homeless crisis

Portland’s homeless problem has escalated to the point where it’s driving lifelong residents out of the city

The problem has gotten so bad that the homeless have migrated out of downtown Portland and into the surrounding suburbs, sending housing prices down and causing some deals to fall through.

The city has sanctioned a handful of encampments, but whether or not the encampment is technically permitted has not been shown to affect where the city’s homeless population falls

Crime hit record highs in Portland last year in the wake of the BLM riots, lax bail laws, general unrest caused by the pandemic and a depleted police force. In 2022, the numbers are set to match last year or possibly exceed them.

As the Defund the Police movement spread across the nation in 2020, especially in the whitest city in America — Portland — police officers have quit in droves, leaving cities experiencing large crime spikes significantly less safe.

In Portland, Oregon, more than 230 police officers have left their positions via retirement or resignation since 2020.

Portland now has one of the most desolate cities in the United States, as rising crime and an epidemic of homelessness scare away locals and tourists alike. The crisis has already spread beyond the city center and into the quiet suburbs, forcing many to leave.

Large homeless encampments have become a fixture in some suburbs, forcing the city to conduct sweeps at regular intervals.

For some, however, it is too little too late.

Lifelong Portland residents Bruce and Rebecca ‘Becky’ Philip told DailyMail.com they are ‘done with Portland’ because of the increasing number of homeless encampments that have poured into the suburbs from the centre.

“I’ve been here 65 years, but I’m done,” Bruce Philip said. “I’m done with Portland.”

“What’s to say, they move in, take over the neighborhood, do their drugs, play their loud music and make a mess,” he said, adding that the homeless crisis has not just destroyed a few neighborhoods, but all of Portland.

The couple also pointed out that the celebration of the homeless camps – like the one held in August – is not the final solution and has not changed their minds about moving.

“The city comes in and cleans it up and two weeks later they come back,” Bruce Philip said. ‘It’s a vicious cycle and I’m done.’

Local estate agent George Patterson told DailyMail.com that the homeless encampments encroaching on residents’ front lawns is a topic that comes up with his clients ‘every day’ and that deals are falling through homes for sale in the area.

In one case, an early offer on a three-bedroom home is asking close to $700,000 near a sanctioned homeless camp called Multnomah Village.

“We had an early offer on a home, but it fell through and there was some concern with the village of Multnomah,” Patterson said.

‘I can say [homeless encampments] certainly affects property values.’