Woke mob demands cancelation of Mindy Kaling for liking tweet by JK Rowling

Furious awake tweeters have descended on comedian Mindy Kaling for liking a tweet from JK Rowling.

The Inside Out and Morning Show actress, 43, was outraged by hundreds over her approval of a reply Harry Potter author Rowling sent to another angry tweeter.

The original tweet asked Rowling, “How do you sleep at night knowing you’ve lost an entire audience buying your books?”

“I’m reading my most recent royalty checks and find the pain goes away pretty quickly,” she replied.

And now Kaling has been embroiled in an online firestorm because she liked the Edinburgh-based author’s snappy response.

A shocked commentator tweeted: ‘What!!!?! ? Mindy Kaling – as a parent of a trans child and a non-binary child – and as an admirer or yours – I hope I misunderstand this.’

Woke author Saira Rao was among those outraged by Kaling’s online activity.

She raged, “I think it’s safe to assume Mindy Kaling knew exactly what she was doing when she liked JK Rowling’s tweet.”

Meanwhile, non-binary Canadian campaigner Amanda Jette scolded Knox, “Uh, Mindy Kaling? JKR has repeatedly and unashamedly spread shameless transphobia to the masses. Do you like all the money she keeps making anyway?’

Rowling – who is worth nearly a billion dollars – insists she is not transphobic, but believes that trans women should not be allowed access to certain women-only spaces, including women’s locker rooms and domestic violence shelters.

She has also objected to progressive language, including “people who menstruate,” and believes its use erases women.

Rowling’s bold stance has enraged many vocal Twitter users, with the social media network known as an angry echo chamber filled with ardent pro-transgender users.

Rowling has been criticized by some since her comments in 2020

Some pointed out that Kaling’s apparent support for Rowling was disappointing, especially considering her popular shows like “Never Have I Ever” and “Sex Lives of College Girls” featured queer representations.

JK Rowling – the mastermind behind the Harry Potter books – believes transgender women should not be in women’s locker rooms and other spaces, has come under intense scrutiny over her stance on gender and women’s rights, but insists she is not transphobic

And in 2018, Kaling lent her support to trans actress Josie Totah, formerly named JJ Totah, one of the stars of her TV drama Champions.

Champions co-creator Kaling took to Twitter to praise her star, writing, “I love you, Josie. I am so happy that you are able to speak your truth and live as your authentic self. You’re so damn talented too – I can’t wait to write for you again!’

Kaling has since “disliked” the tweet, though she has not commented on the saga.

Amid the backlash, there were some who supported Kaling.

Mindy Kaling. Liked a tweet. From a joke. Which JK Rowling made. About royalty checks. These reactions are utterly insane, but sum up their “activism” so perfectly. They might as well carry real torches and pitchforks,” one wrote.

Another wrote: ‘Oh please. Stop all the hatred from JK Rowling for daring to have an opinion. I also applaud Mindy for having brains.”

Rowling has come under intense scrutiny over her stance on women’s rights and gender since she mocked a June 2020 article that used the words “people who menstruate” instead of “women.”

She also shared a blistering opinion on her website about a sexual assault she suffered when she was younger, which she believes shaped her views on women’s safety.

The 56-year-old author believes that under certain circumstances women and girls should be entitled to same-sex spaces, which has put her at the center of transphobic rows.

She later defended herself against the claims, but has since been heavily criticized by some.

Earlier this month, Rowling threw her weight behind Scottish campaigners who marched in Scotland in a protest against controversial transgender plans.

For Women Scotland (FWS) protesters gathered outside the Scottish Parliament for a demonstration in opposition to the proposals, claiming they are putting women’s rights ‘in crisis’.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has led the fight to introduce legislation that would make it easier for transgender people to be legally recognized as their preferred gender.

Rowling posted a photo of herself in a t-shirt with the message “Nicola Sturgeon, destroyer of women’s rights” and the group expressed her support.

Proponents of the plans say it will make it easier for a vulnerable and persecuted minority – transgender people – to live their daily lives more easily.

Critics fear that some people could abuse the legislation to gain access to spaces used by vulnerable women.