Woke media hall monitor Brian Stelter gets new job at Harvard

Former CNN-awake prodigy Brian Stelter has landed a scholarship to Harvard just weeks after being kicked out of the news network amid a staff change.

Stelter dropped the news on his Twitter account, announcing that he will be joining the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School this fall as a Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow.

“This fall, I will be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow,” he wrote, “convening discussions, some of which will be streamed live. Thankful to @nancygibbs and her team for the house!’

In a release, Harvard said Stelter’s discussions would center on “threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media” and follow a format similar to his canceled CNN show Reliable Sources, saying the talks ” media leaders, policy makers’. , politicians and students, fellows and teachers of the Kennedy School.’

The release also described Stelter as “a nationally recognized media reporter and expert on journalism and its far-reaching implications for society and governance.”

Walter Shorenstein fellows typically hold the position for a semester to a year. It is unclear how long Stelter’s will last, and whether he will be compensated for the position.

Stelter was removed from CNN last month as part of a major shake-up by the network’s new CEO Chris Licht, who has vowed to move programming away from partisan punditry to objective journalism.

In addition to Stelter were the tough commentator Jefferey Toobin and longtime White House correspondent John Hardwood, who were suddenly and unceremoniously fired in recent weeks.

Licht, who took over at CNN in February, has made it clear that more changes are on the way.

“I want to recognize that this is a time of significant change, and I know many of you are unsettled,” Licht told his staff, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter“There will be more changes, and you may not understand or like it.”

Many have speculated that the old and loudly left-leaning anchor Don Lemon could be next.

Ratings for Stelter’s Reliable Sources’ began to falter in recent years, with viewership plummeting to half that of its Fox News rival, MediaBuzz.

CNN CEO Christ Licht is shifting the network from partisan programming and instead focuses on objective journalism

MediaBuzz averaged 1.5 million viewers this year, while Reliable Sources had its worst year since 2015 with 787,000 viewers.

It lost 34 percent among the 25-54 year olds and 31 percent in the 18-49 demographic.

