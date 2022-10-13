Woke Long Island teacher is forced to remove huge ‘Progress Pride flag’ from classroom

The New York governor has ordered an investigation after a Long Island teacher was told to lower a pride flag in her classroom after the students became uncomfortable.

Sarah Ecke, who teaches math at Connetquot High School and coaches multiple sports, had both the traditional rainbow flag and the modern “progress” pride flag in her classroom. Ecke is also an advisor to the Genders and Sexualities Alliances Club.

The modern progress pride flag contains colors that represent transgender pride and people of color and has become the more visible flag in recent years.

School district officials claimed they responded when they received complaints from students who felt “uncomfortable” about the flag, which was twice the size of the American flag in the room.

The district had said that Ecke could keep the traditional rainbow flag, but asked her to remove the progress flag, it said. News 12.

The Progress Pride Flag, designed in 2018 to highlight ‘inclusion and progression’ The rainbow flag has been representative of the LGBTQ+ community for decades In 2018 an updated flag was designed by graphic designer Daniel Quasar The ‘progress pride’ flag combines the rainbow, but also the trans-pride colors and black and brown stripes to represent LGBTQ communities of color and members of the gay community lost to or currently living with HIV/AIDS The new flag has since gained prominence at Pride events and for allied homes and businesses Quasar said he wanted to “shift the focus and emphasis on what’s important in our current community climate”

Connetquot School District Superintendent Lynda G. Adams responded by attempting to remove the flag under a new rule banning teachers from engaging in political speech.

Adams asked the teacher to remove all flags except for New York State, United States, or curriculum-based flags.

The LGBT Network of Long Island President Dr. David Kilmick, said he brought the incident to Governor Kathy Hochul’s attention, prompting the investigation.

The activist says that after meeting the school’s principal, Michael A. Moran, on Oct. 6, Ecke finally lowered the flags.

“The district’s actions are a clear violation of the Dignity for All Students Act and we look forward to an immediate investigation so that our LGBT youth, who have been bullied before, do not have to suffer another day in the unsafe and dangerous environment who created the Connetquot School District,” Kilmnick wrote in a letter.

Hochul – currently running for re-election against Republican Lee Zeldin – issued a statement announcing the investigation

‘Governor. Hochul is committed to protecting the human rights of New Yorkers and has instructed the Human Rights Department to investigate possible violations of human rights law in this case, in accordance with the agency’s mandate,” the statement reads.

The LGBT Network of Long Island President Dr. David Kilmick (pictured center) said he brought the incident to Governor Kathy Hochul’s attention, prompting the investigation

A rally was held Tuesday by the LGBT network, with parents and students protesting outside one of the district’s high schools ahead of a school board meeting.

The LGBT network tweeted: “Together we made our voices heard so that every LGBT youth has a safe place to be their authentic selves!”

A group of parents also organized a smaller counter-protest in support of the school’s actions.

‘Let’s not bring politics into the school district,’ said parent Jennifer Locascio PIX11 News.

Joanne Minnieer, a member of an activist group called Patriots of Pride, told News 12 that the progress flag is disrespectful to gay conservatives.

“We started this because with this one flag the LGBT community is a political gain,” Minnieer said.

“It’s one thing to have the Pride flag, there’s one thing to have the triangle in it — it’s all for political gain and it teaches these kids the wrong things.”

The district explained at the meeting that they had asked Ecke to remove the flags during regular class but to hang them again during the Genders and Sexualities Alliances Club.

They said their goal is to “maintain the feeling that the classroom is a welcoming space for everyone while being sensitive to the concerns expressed by the students.”