Woke liberals waste no time attacking the Queen after her death

Queen Elizabeth’s death has been celebrated by some opinion writers, with one promising to dance on her grave and another describing her 70-year reign as “devastating.”

As millions around the world mourned the 96-year-old’s death, within hours of her death, provocateurs made fun of the outpouring of grief — in some of the most highly regarded publications in the United States.

One Pennsylvania professor even said she hoped the queen’s final hours of pain would be “unbearable.”

Jeff Bezos was among those who condemned her now-deleted tweet.

Her administration’s mockery was led by Tirhakah Love, senior newsletter writer for New York Magazine.

“For 96 years, that colonizer has been sucking up the Earth’s resources,” he wrote in his Thursday evening newsletter.

He added: “You cannot be a literal oppressor and not expect the people you have oppressed to be unhappy with the news of your death.”

Love, who was hired in December and described by the magazine’s editors as “creative and restless” and “funny and surprising,” said he felt nothing but joy over her death.

“Now should I be quiet or, better yet, actually mourn what was a barely breathable Glad ForceFlex trash bag? Please, no,” he wrote.

“I just want to remind you that in the rest of the world, and I mean the real world, most will be celebrating today.

‘We all have our methods of mourning friends; doing the electric slide on a colonizer’s grave just happens to be mine.’

Love knew his take on the Dinner Party newsletter would be provocative and tweeted, ‘lol make sure you read the dinner party’.

When someone reacted with sham terror, the Texan replied, ‘lmaooo whatchu meaannn???? I’m about to be as respectful and sweet as ever!’

In The New York Times, Maya Jasanoff, a history professor at Harvard University, where she focuses on the history of Britain and the British Empire, said it was wrong to “romanticize” her government.

“The Queen helped cover up a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies are not yet sufficiently recognized,” she wrote.

Jasanoff highlights the repression in Malaysia, Kenya, Yemen, Cyprus and Ireland.

“We may never find out what the Queen did or didn’t know about the crimes committed in her name,” she said.

“Those who announced a second Elizabethan era hoped that Elizabeth II would retain British greatness; instead it was the age of the implosion of the empire.’

Writer for The Atlantic magazine, Jemele Hill, also chimed in on her Twitter account, saying journalists had a duty to cover what she called the “devastating” effects of Elizabeth’s government.

“Journalists are tasked with putting legacies in full context, so it is entirely appropriate to examine the Queen and her role in the devastating impact of ongoing colonialism,” Hill wrote.

That tweet also got a comment section full of critics, saying “Lol ain’t no one gonna say a thing tho.”

Another journalist, Eugene Scott of The Washington Post, also gave his opinion, asking when would be a good time to talk about colonialism under the Queen.

‘Real question for the ‘now is not the right time to talk about the negative impact of colonialism’: when is the right time to talk about the negative impact of colonialism?’ He wrote.

Imani Gandy, a legal analyst at Rewire News, tweeted a video of a group of men tap dancing outside Buckingham Palace to the song Another One Bites The Dust.

“The Queen has passed away and the Irish are already working on it lol,” she wrote.

Academics joined in, with University of Michigan English professor Ebony Elizabeth Thomas saying that thoughts of Diana and Meghan Markle kept her from shedding a tear for the fallen monarch.

“Right now, the thought of Diana and Meghan keeps my eyes completely dry,” she wrote, referring to the reported ill-treatment of the two women who married in the House of Windsor.

‘I am surprised. I tend to cry, even at personal enemies and structural oppressors, and the American media, entertainment and education have gilded her. But yeah.’

The tweet was echoed by a chorus of Twitter commentators, who agreed with her, suggesting the Queen was a harbinger of evil.

Thomas started her barrage on the Queen earlier in the day as news of her ill health began to swirl.

“Telling the colonized how they should feel about the health and well-being of their colonizer is like telling my people we should worship the Confederacy,” she said.

”Respect the dead” as we all write these Tweets *in English.* How did that happen, hm? We just chose this language?’

Lyndsey Boylan, a failed candidate for Manhattan Borough president who accused ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, snapped at the tweet, saying, “I can’t imagine what my Irish grandparents would feel.”

The comment came just hours after Twitter deleted tweets from a professor of critical race theory at Carnegie Mellon University who said she wished the queen’s final moments were “unbearable.”

Uju Anya, an ‘anti-racist’ teacher and associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh, sparked outrage after she called the ailing queen the head of a “stealing, raping, genocidal empire.”

“I’ve heard that the supreme ruler of a thieving raping genocidal empire finally dies. May her pain be unbearable,” she wrote.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but contempt for the monarch who oversaw a government that supported the genocide that massacred and expelled half of my family and whose current people are still trying to overcome the consequences, you may keep wishing for a star. ‘

“That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have f***** generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she oversaw a government that sponsored the genocide that my parents and siblings survived. May she die in agony.’

Twitter has now taken down the posts for violating their rules, with thousands of people — including Jeff Bezos — calling out to her for the brazen words.

Jeff Bezos said, ‘This is someone who is supposedly working to make the world a better place? I do not think so. Wow.’

Journalist Piers Morgan also added, “You disgusting disgusting idiot.”

One horrified user said, ‘Don’t expect that from you, just expect decency, respect for such a loss. If you can’t give that right now, you’re a disgrace to a human being.’

Another added: ‘You’re just so rude and ill-mannered. You’re talking about someone who just passed with such a mean and contemptuous comment.’

Uju Anya is a lecturer and associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She tweeted the disgusting words after the news that the Queen was in ill health

The “anti-racist” professor has faced accusations of racism in the past for the words she’s used online — and in one case, the Foundational Black American organization has petitioned to have her removed from Carnegie Mellon University.

Anya, who claims to be an expert on “diversity, justice and inclusion,” was called out for using an ethnic slur, meaning “cotton pickers” or “wild animals.”

The petition to have her fired garnered nearly 800 signatures.

It read, “Dr. Uju Anya may not use the Carnegie Mellon University Department of Modern Languages ​​platform to further promote systemic racism through her blatant use of ethnic defamation on social media when referring to Foundational Black Americans.

“This is a step backwards in our fight to destroy systemic racism and discrimination for all people if institutions allow professors to become comfortable with the use of language as a weapon against people of color by people of color.

“Society MUST hold all people equally accountable and we call on Carnegie Mellon University to take action against this kind of blatant behavior to protect the reputation and integrity of the institution of higher education.