Woke LA judge declares MISTRIAL for robbery suspect after suspect slept poorly the previous night

A California judge, from a powerful Democratic family that supported LA DA George Gascon, granted a mistrial against a man serving life in prison for being sleepy.

The alleged criminal apparently did not get a good night’s sleep before the trial after spending the night in a cell without a bed or blanket.

Vamazae Elgin Banks, 24, appeared in court after threatening a McDonald’s employee with a gun for stealing less than $100.

Court records accused Banks of telling the cashier at the fast food chain that he would kill her if she didn’t produce the money fast enough.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Daniel Lowenthal made the void ruling after ruling that the alleged robber was unable to take proper notes due to his lack of good sleep. Such lawsuits typically cost the judicial system between $600 and $1,300.

Alan Nakasone, Banks’ attorney, argued for Lowenthal that his client was unable to properly take notes the night before due to inadequate housing, where he says he had a cell with no blanket and no bed.

Despite Banks having two previous convictions for violent robbery, Lowenthal was quick to grant a mistrial and even delayed answering when asked if he’d seen Banks fall asleep.

Lowenthal comes from a very political-democratic family. His mother Bonnie, pictured here, supported Lowenthal’s brother Josh’s run for State Assembly

“Did Your Honor see him fall asleep?” Deputy District Attorney Tricia Halstead asked, but Lowenthal forwarded the question to Nakasone, who replied, “My client nodded.”

Lowenthal went on to tear up the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, saying that “the court has essentially lost complete confidence in the sheriff’s ability to provide proper housing.” A mistrial is declared.’

Some legal experts called the lawsuit unprecedented, including Anthony Falangetti, who spent 14 years as a prosecutor in Los Angeles County.

“In my 27 years of experience, I have not seen a mistrial because a defendant in court could not sleep,” he said. Fox news.

Falangetti said this was a case where Lowenthal expressed frustration with the sheriff.

The Los Angeles justice system struggles to accommodate inmates, with only half of the prison bus fleet operational and often unable to get inmates to court on time.

Banks’s problems began when he was awakened at 3 a.m. on Monday, August 29, to be transported to the Long Beach courthouse, a 2.5-hour drive from the facility.

While Banks kept it together on the first day, his lawyer said the quality of Banks’ notes deteriorated rapidly after he was not given a bed or blanket on the second day, despite being kept closer to the court.

On the second day, the attorney asked the court for a break due to his client’s fatigue, and the Long Beach Police Department offered to house him in their jail across the street.

But the sheriff took him back to the same facility and didn’t give him a bed or blanket again until 3:30 a.m., and didn’t bring him to court until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, several hours late.

When he arrived in court that day, the defense attorney immediately pushed for a mistrial, saying, “I didn’t feel like he was awake enough to contribute to the trial at all.”

Pointing to the quality of Banks’ notes as an indicator of his mental state, Nakasone called the first notes he took “clear, concise and helpful,” but said they declined in coherence after 1:30 p.m.

Deputy District Attorney Tricia Halstead called the mistrial decision extreme and said there were other ways to solve the problems Banks’ lack of sleep was causing.

She also said Judge Lowenthal should have waited to see if Banks’ behavior in the waiting area contributed to his not getting bedding.

“I don’t believe there have been prejudices that cannot be cured in this case,” she said of the mistrial.

Lowenthal’s leniency comes as no surprise given that his father is Democratic Congressman Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), who served as a California city councilor and senator before endorsing LA DA Gascon.

Last month, the notoriously soft-on-crime Gascon narrowly avoided a recall when a petition to remove him from office received 520,000 signatures but needed 567,000.

But it’s not just Lowenthal’s father who backs the Gascon and LA Democratic contingent — his brother, Josh, is running for a seat in the state assembly and says he grew up “in a family dedicated to public service.”

His mother, Bonnie, was a member of the California State Assembly from 2008 to 2012.

Both of Daniel’s parents have supported Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna in his bid to replace Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

District Attorney Halstead said the mistrial would force victims to relive the trauma of the incident in question when a new trial is announced.

“It’s just incredibly unfair of the court to punish the people and especially the victims in this case, based on a lack of sleep, when we don’t have more information,” she said.

Banks is being held on a $1.18 million bond and is due to appear in court again on September 13.