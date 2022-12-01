Woke LA DA George Gascon denies John Legend a’special treatment’

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has been criticized for his office showing “flagrant special interest” in a case that nearly had singer John Legend steal his luxury Porsche this week.

The legend came close to the theft of his car on Monday while visiting a recording studio, TMZ reported.

Auto evolution reported that the car is a Porsche Taycan, which accelerates at lightning speed, which would have allowed the thief to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds.

Police said the luxury car was parked outside the studio and the robber was able to break in and sit “for a while” while he searched for a way to start the vehicle.

The man, who was booked for attempted grand larceny of a car, has since proved of particular interest to Gascon’s office, which sent an email to prosecutors on Wednesday obtained by Fox news

stating that it wanted to be kept informed.

The email from John Harlan, acting deputy chief of the district attorney, stated that the case may have been due that day.

The email read: “News outlets report that an unarmed person has been arrested for attempting to steal John Legend’s Porsche from somewhere in Los Angeles – the case may come up today.

Legend standing next to the luxury vehicle while picking up groceries was nearly stolen Monday while visiting a recording studio

Legend’s car is said to be a Porsche Taycan, like this one, which accelerates at lightning speed, allowing the thief to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds

“Please be on your guard against this matter.”

Harlan completed the memo by asking to be notified via text message along with two others if the case appears in the district attorney’s records.

Legend is known to be a strong supporter of Gascon, and some prosecutors have objected to his case being given special treatment.

“The idea that a senior administrator would put out an all-point bulletin to look into this case smacks of special access and undue influence,” Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told Fox News of his boss’s priorities.

“To take this kind of action is an insult and an insult to any law-abiding citizen of Los Angeles who is a victim of a crime and is generally met with a lack of interest or outright hostility from this district attorney and his administration.

“Essentially, it appears that the deputy acting chief concerned issued a bulletin with all the points to be on the lookout for this case as if he were on the trail of the Hillside Stranger.”

Gascon’s office issued a statement after the allegation, saying the note to prosecutors was “routine practice.”

The email read: “It is routine practice for the Chief Deputy of the Charge Evaluation Department to seek information on all matters generating media attention.

“These types of emails are sent out according to our media policy and are sent almost daily, especially if the suspect’s identity is unknown.”

The statement continued to say that the OM believes such actions “better prepare them” if they need to “respond immediately” to questions.

“This helps ensure that the firm is better prepared to respond promptly to inquiries on matters of concern to the public,” the statement continued.

“This case was handled in the same way as any media case by the filing unit.”

“George Gascon, our new Los Angeles District Attorney, just announced some major reforms on his first day,” Legend tweeted as Gascon took office.

Proud to have supported his election. This is the kind of change we voted for and the kind of change we need to move our system closer to real justice.”

He also supported Chesa Boudin, who was ousted as San Francisco’s top prosecutor in June in a recall amid a crime spree.

During the 2022 election cycle, Legend supported several district attorney hopefuls in several states.

“Prosecutor elections are critical to improving our criminal justice system and 2022 is a year of thousands of races,” he tweeted in April.

The attempted theft of Legend’s Porsche was caught on surveillance cameras, prompting security to call the police on Monday.

Los Angeles police arrested a man who got into the luxury sports car while the singer, 43, was in a recording studio.

LAPD reportedly confronted the man and asked what he was doing before claiming to authorities that he owned the Porsche.

Teigen and Legend, who will be married ten years in 2023, have two children, their daughter Luna, 6, and their son Miles, 4

The legend is seen here posing with Luna. The family recently announced they would welcome a new addition shortly after losing a child two years ago

The alleged robber got out of the car and began walking, then running and giving a brief chase before finally being taken into custody.

He was booked for the felony of attempted auto theft and is being held on $85,000 bail.

The alleged theft attempt comes five years after a taxi driver was found guilty of stealing Legend’s luggage.

The theft occurred at New York’s JFK Airport in March 2017, with the “All of You” hitmaker reporting that his Louis Vuitton travel bag had been taken from an unattended cart.

John took to Twitter at the time to reveal that his purse, which contained several expensive items, including a pair of $30,000 Cartier panther-studded diamond-studded cufflinks and $500 sunglasses, as well as designer clothes, had been wiped out.

Fortunately for the singer, the airport police saw the events on the CCTV cameras in the area and managed to catch the culprit.

Queens taxi driver Agustin Hilario claimed he took the bag by accident, but surveillance footage analyzed by Port Authority police showed him driving the cart to a remote part of the airport before grabbing the bag and fleeing .

After a week-long trial, Hilario was found guilty by a jury of criminal possession of stolen property.

In his testimony, Legend had told the court that the cufflinks had a lot of sentimental value to him because they were a gift from his model wife Chrissy Teigen and the panther design was inspired by his high school mascot.

“It was a very special gift that my wife had been looking for for a long time and she was proud to give it to me. It meant a lot to her, and it meant a lot to me that she went through that to give them to me.”

Teigen and Legend, who will be married ten years in 2023, have two children, their daughter Luna, 6, and their son Miles, 4.

Teigen, a Sport Illustrated cover star who suffered the loss of their third child in 2020, announced that the couple is now preparing to welcome another child two years after the tragic news.