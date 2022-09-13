Woke Defense Department diversity officer mocks ‘white folx’ and ‘Karens’ in newly uncovered tweets

<!–

A senior Pentagon education officer who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently reported Tuesday.

Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equality and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense Education Activity office, which oversees the education of children of Pentagon employees, including active duty members.

But before she landed the part, Wing made a few controversial social media posts, including one in which a woman was belittled for claiming black people “can be racist too.”

She is also listed as the author of several progressive children’s books in a series called “Racial Justice In America.”

One is called ‘What Is White Privilege’ and the other is ‘What Does it Mean To Defund the Police?’

The first has lines like, “If you’re white, you might feel bad about hurting others or you might be afraid of losing this privilege.”

It also asks white kids to think about whether they will “really feel good at the end of the race if you look back and see others fighting obstacles you didn’t even have?”

But the biggest controversy is with Wing’s now private Twitter account.

Fox News resurfaced her old posts, but her account was reportedly set to private after the outlet reached out for comment.

‘I’m exhausted from this white folx in this’ [professional development] sessions,” Wing wrote on July 23, 2020.

[T]his lady really had the CAUdacity of saying black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… we’re not the majority, we don’t have any power.”

“Caudacity” and “Karen” are both common slang terms used to mock white people. ‘Caudacity’ is a contraction of Caucasian and daring.

In other posts, she referred to Donald Trump as the “whole boy version of a Karen” and his education secretary, Betsy DeVos, as “the Queen of Karens.”

She responded to a user’s complaint about “white nonsense” in education by tweeting, “If another Karen tells me about her feelings…I might lose it…”

Wing has also proudly touted himself as “awake” multiple times, including a post featuring a photo of himself in a Jay-Z shirt.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Department of Defense Education Activity for comment.

Before joining the Department of Defense, Wing had taught and served in the United States Army. During her military service, Wing rose to Staff Sergeant, according to a biography on her website of the same name.

Republicans have accused the military of “waking up” for months since it came under the stewardship of President Joe Biden and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

In particular, GOP lawmakers have hammered on Austin’s focus on eradicating racial prejudice and extremism in the military as foreign threats continue to grow.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott unveiled an 11-point proposal in June for his party to take action if they retake Congress in November’s midterm elections.

One of his actions is to fire military leaders who continue to promote diversity training and “critical race theory.”

“American war fighters are being indoctrinated with leftist folly,” Scott wrote.