Billionaire David Rubenstein has given millions to help restore historic landmarks and landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, but there’s a catch: The philanthropic efforts crush the Founding Fathers, even though he made his fortune through taking advantage of a tax loophole that took advantage of indigenous peoples.

Rubenstein, 72, is a co-founder of the Carlyle Group, which has given millions to help restore historic sites, including Monticello and Montpelier, the homes of US Presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

But some say the restorations “recast the presidents as sinister racists while downplaying their achievements.” The New York Post reported.

Recently, trip advisor has been inundated with comments and complaints from visitors to Monticello and Montpelier who say tour guides have reduced the former presidents to vicious slave owners.

According to his spokesperson, Rubenstein honors the genius and legacy of our founders while telling the stories of the people who enslaved them.”

That’s rich, The Post reports, as Rubenstein’s own past shows that he exploited a tax hole in Alaska, which in turn ruined the natives.

Comments on Trip Advisor accused tour guides in the homes of former presidents of ‘spreading false history’.

Brett X. wrote after visiting Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello: ‘Wake up. It’s a great place to see history, but the owners are pushing false history that has been proven wrong.

‘Woke up. I wouldn’t give a dollar to the organization. They should go out of business and a real historical organization should run it. Until now there is still Mount Vernon.’

Dan A. wrote, “Do your history homework before you go so you can appreciate this great American… the awakened guide will make you feel like he started the Ku Klux Klan.”

“They have now demonized the founding fathers,” wrote another recent visitor to Monticello. “The same goes for Madison’s house. I would stay away from places like this. It’s not worth the propaganda.’

With billionaire Rubenstein being accused of hypocrisy, it was revealed that he and his co-founder Stephen L. Norris allegedly got much of their money from a deal called “The Great Eskimo Tax Scam,” according to author Michael Lewis, who critical essay by Rubenstein.

The “scam” allowed him to profit from deals with Natives, The Post reported.

Lewis wrote that the scam “came out of a brief, curious loophole in the tax law, which allowed Alaskan companies owned by Eskimos to sell their hard cash losses to other American companies.” By offsetting the Eskimo losses with their profits, American companies were able to evade income taxes. Suddenly there was a case in matching profitable American companies with Eskimos. Rubenstein and Norris saw the opportunity and jumped through it.’

This money contributed to the success of Carlyle Group, which now manages more than $325 billion in assets on six continents and is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, The Post reported.

“Norri and Rubenstein had no trouble finding needy Eskimos,” a report said.

“They flew the struggling CEOs to Washington, drank them and ate them, and made them as addicted to free money as the crack cocaine that enterprising drug dealers were bringing to America’s Lower 48 at the time. The partners took 1% of the transaction for themselves and drove a billion dollars in losses through the system.”

In 2014, Rubenstein’s then-wife helped elect an Alaska governor who opened the $80 billion permanent fund, part of which is managed by the Carlyle Group.

The fund was designed so that about 25 percent of the royalties from oil money flowing through the Trans-Alaska pipeline would be placed in a special fund for future generations, who would no longer have oil as a resource, The Post reported.

Alaska residents receive annual dividend checks that typically range from $800 to $3,200, it was reported.

“Here’s a man who has taken advantage of other people to climb to the top, expecting perfection from the Founding Fathers,” Dan Fagan told The Post.

‘Because of the Rubenstein family and how?’ [his ex-wife] influenced the change in the state fund, the average Alaskan family has lost tens of thousands of dollars.”

Montpelier, the home of former President James Madison in Orange, Virginia. Renovations of the historic landmark were made possible with funds from the Carlyle Group

Rubenstein, who is estimated to be worth $3.6 billion, is also described as an ancient history buff and has been referred to as the “patriotic philanthropist.”

“I came from very humble circumstances,” he said in a talk at George Washington University’s National Churchill Library and Center.

“I want to be able to thank you for my success in this country, and I owe it to the country. And I do it in a way designed to draw attention to [American] history and heritage.’