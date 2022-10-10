Woke AI that claims to help firms improve diversity discriminates against candidates for home decor

While most job interviews were once face-to-face affairs, during the Covid-19 pandemic there was an increase in the number of interviews taking place online.

Amid this surge, many companies began using AI tools to screen candidates before they were interviewed by a human.

These tools are marketed as gender and ethnicity neutral, with developers claiming they can help improve diversity in the workplace.

However, a new study has warned that using artificial intelligence in employment is little better than ‘automated pseudoscience’.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge found this out. during video interviews, AI tools tend to favor people sitting in front of bookshelves, people wearing headscarves, and those without glasses.

University of Cambridge researchers found that during video interviews, AI tools tend to favor people sitting in front of bookshelves

How to impress AI recruiting tools 1. Discuss the glasses – People are seen as more conscientious without specifications 2. Wear a scarf – you will be seen as less neurotic 3. Sit in front of a bookcase or wall art – people are judged as less conscientious in front of a bare wall

“Too often the hiring process is slanted and confusing,” said Euan Ong, one of the researchers in the study.

“These tools are trained to predict personality based on common patterns in images of people they’ve seen before, and often end up finding false correlations between personality and seemingly unrelated properties of the image, such as brightness.”

Many companies are using AI tools to analyze candidates in video interviews, with technology now able to assess vocabulary, speech patterns and even micro-expressions.

A 2020 survey of 500 organizations in five countries found that 24 percent of companies have implemented AI for recruiting purposes, while 56 percent of hiring managers planned to adopt it in the next year.

Meanwhile, another poll conducted in April 2020 found that 86 percent of organizations incorporated new virtual technology into hiring practices.

“This trend was already in place when the pandemic began, and the accelerated shift to online work caused by COVID-19 is likely to see greater implementation of AI tools by HR departments in the future,” said co-author Dr. Kerry Mackereth.

While proponents of the technology claim it is a way to reduce biases against gender and diversity, researchers from the University of Cambridge claim it is a dangerous example of ‘technosolutionism’.

This is about technology to provide quick solutions to deep-rooted discrimination problems that require changes in corporate culture.

Many firms are now using AI tools to analyze candidates in video interviews, with technology now able to assess vocabulary, speech patterns and even micro-expressions

As part of the study, the researchers built a AI tool based on technology designed to assess the ‘Big Five’ personality traits – openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

By feeding the AI ​​images of different faces in front of different backgrounds, the researchers were able to demonstrate how arbitrary changes could produce radically different personality readings.

For example, people were rated as more conscientious when sitting in front of a bookcase or art than against a bare wall.

Meanwhile, people who wore headscarves were seen as less neurotic, and those who did not wear glasses were seen as more conscientious.

The findings suggest that using artificial intelligence to narrow candidate pools may ultimately increase uniformity rather than diversity in the workplace.

It also means that people with the right education and background could ‘win over the algorithms’ without actually having the desired characteristics.

“We are concerned that some vendors are wrapping ‘snake oil’ products in a shiny package and selling them to unsuspecting customers,” said co-author Dr. Eleanor Drage.

‘By claiming that racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination can be removed from the hiring process using artificial intelligence, these companies reduce race and gender to insignificant data points, rather than systems of power that shape how we move through the world. ‘

Based on the findings, the researchers call on the developers of these AI recruitment tools to be more open about how they actually work.

“While companies may not be acting in bad faith, there is little accountability for how these products are built or tested,” added Dr. Dragon.

‘As such, this technology and the way it is marketed can end up being dangerous sources of misinformation about how recruitment can be “de-biased” and made fairer.’