WNYers fear the worst days after the blizzard begins

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — In the midst of this horrible storm, there are stories of hope and cries for help and despair. Thousands lost power and were left in the dark for days without heat around Buffalo. Others were stuck in their cars trying to get home before the storm hit.

Fierce wind, white snow, and freezing temperatures made conditions unbearable and dangerous during this historic storm. Latoya Smitha, a resident of Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo, said her family was stuck for two days without power or heat in her apartment. “You lose contact with your fingers,” she said. “You lose feeling as soon as you walk in. And you can see your breath. The windows are covered in frost.”

Smith said her apartment was freezing after she lost power Friday afternoon. He added that the hallways of his building were warmer than the apartments, so they all gathered there with blankets to weather the storm.

VIDEO: Car drives on frozen canal in Indianapolis



“We need help when something like this happens. They should be better prepared,” Smith said. “You tell us not to leave. We don’t leave. And then we die in our houses and in our apartment.”

The Smith family managed to get out on Sunday afternoon. They walked a block to Main Street for help, but even that was a big challenge. “It was the hardest walk I’ve ever done. I collapsed at the end. I couldn’t walk,” continued Smith. “I couldn’t breathe.”

Driver and passenger survive after a car was driven through a guardrail on an icy road



Cassandra Garmon is a Pharmacy Technician at Buffalo General Hospital. She left work early Friday afternoon, trying to get home with her 13-year-old and 4-year-old daughters. Her car got stuck on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, where she stayed for nearly 18 hours.

“At one point, I thought, ‘I don’t want to die here alone in the cold on vacation. My kids are home alone,'” Garmon said. “Was much”.

91-year-old man dies on Christmas trying to fix water pipe in South Carolina: authorities



She was eventually rescued by a snowmobile after describing her situation on Facebook. Garmon was taken to a nearby shelter, which she recalled that she, too, was without power. After another social media post, a Good Samaritan answered her call for help and brought her home to her daughters in Cheektowaga.

“That was the biggest relief I’ve ever felt in my life,” Garmon added. “When he told me, ‘I’m outside,’ I said, ‘Yeah! My God, I can finally get home to my kids.'”

Blizzard death toll rises to at least 29, matching blizzard of ’77



When she got home, her daughters were overjoyed. “She held me so tight that she literally took my breath away,” Garmon said.

Emotional cries for help are coming in, including from Wendy M. Her daughter and grandchildren are stuck in their suburban Buffalo home. Wendy is unable to help her family, who says that she needs medical attention and is freezing. “I can’t get to them,” she said. “I have no way of reaching them, and knowing that I have grandchildren that I cannot reach, and my children that I cannot reach either. It literally tears you apart and you feel suffocated and helpless.”

Builder makes a four-hour drive to save 150 people at a Buffalo shelter during a snow storm



For people who are still stuck, Wendy said this is a moment of unity. “Be a friendly neighbor, don’t loot, just try to help people in need,” she said. “This is a moment where Buffalo comes together and we reach out and hold hands and support each other and help each other out.”