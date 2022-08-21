WNBA star Liz Cambage shows off her sensational figure in a G-string bikini to mark her 31st

She recently announced that she is leaving the WNBA “for now” after leaving the LA Spark to focus on personal growth.

And Liz Cambage looked content and happy as she celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday.

The 6 ft 8 basketball player flaunted her sensational figure in a G-string bikini as she took a dip in the ocean in an exotic location.

The skimpy bathing suit showed off the sports star’s plunging neckline and tight legs and bottom.

’31 journeys around the sun, thanks for all the birthday love.’ she wrote in the caption of a video in which she enjoyed what appeared to be a sunset swim.

Liz announced Monday that she is stepping out of the WNBA “for now” after leaving the LA Sparks.

The announcement came weeks after Cambage’s dramatic mid-season departure from the Sparks after the team agreed to a “contract divorce” with the WNBA’s self-proclaimed “black sheep” following her on-field tantrum.

This is the first time she has addressed the split and she has now apologized for her abrupt departure as she revealed she takes the time to focus on personal growth before clarifying past rumors.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Cambage said: “Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I am honored to have shared the pitch with such amazing ladies for as long as we have. I’m sorry I left abruptly and I wish it had ended on a different note.

“I have decided to retire from the competition for the time being and I am hopeful that the WNBA will do its part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players.

“While I will miss the purple and gold, I will take this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before clearing up on past rumors.

“Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with.”

Cambage didn’t shy away from talking about her depression and substance abuse, and criticized the league’s unsatisfactory mental health.

In 2019, Cambage wrote an essay in the Player’s Tribune, about getting drunk at age 15, her first attempt at sobriety at age 18, how she spent her rookie season alone every night in tears, was put on suicide watch in 2016 , and a dependence on antidepressants.

The Aussie’s departure from the Sparks reportedly came after she threw a tantrum before storming out of the locker room during the team’s playoff chase later in July.

Liz Cambage screams during her last game for her WNBA team, the Los Angeles Sparks, on July 24

Sources close to the situation say Cambage was openly and verbally unhappy with her teammates during the match for not getting enough mail contacts. Yahoo Sports.

‘I can not do this anymore. Good luck to you,” she said, according to sources.

The Sparks then set the record straight when Managing Partner Eric Holoman released a statement: ‘It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organisation.

The basketball star has been a frequent source of drama, including her OnlyFans

“We want the best for Liz and have agreed to part amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run to a playoff berth in 2022.”

Since her dramatic departure, the Sparks lost eight of their last nine games of the regular season to drop out of the playoff and finish with the second-worst record in the league.

A frequent source of drama, her controversial departure was just the latest installment in a WNBA career littered with alleged slander, fights on the field, Las Vegas binges, an afterthought for OnlyFans and a rumor that there is a serious lack of popularity among teammates.

Cambage joined the WNBA powerhouse as a free agent in February, but her brief stint was controversial from the start.

She couldn’t get any of the playing numbers she wanted before the club stepped in and grabbed Amanda Zahui B.’s number one jersey without telling her, which disappointed both Zahui and their teammates.

The Australian took the number one jersey from teammate Amanda Zahui B. without telling her

Zahui was then suspended, without payment, for the remainder of the season in an unrelated move.

It’s also clear that Cambage often called out her teammates during video review sessions, but perhaps the most impactful incident on the club’s deteriorating culture was her alleged racist remarks against Nigerian players ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Cambage’s now infamous alleged racist remarks came during a pre-Olympic scrimmage between Australia and Nigeria, with the Aussie also sparking a few brawls.

Australian superstar Cambage’s time with the Sparks began and ended controversially

Opals teammates and members of the Nigerian team claimed that Cambage called her opponents “monkeys” and told the entire party to “go back to your third world country” during a timeout.

Cambage, who is half Nigerian, continues to deny the charges.

Among her teammates at the Sparks were Nigerian-American sisters Chimey and Nneka Ogwumike.

Before reports surfaced about her tantrum on the pitch and the explosion in the locker room, images emerged of Chimey looking anything but friendly during a press conference.

As Cambage discusses her recovery from a third bout of COVID, Ogwumike can roll her eyes and shake her head, clearly unimpressed by her teammate.

Teammates Brittney Sykes (center) and Chimey Ogwumike (right) seemed unimpressed when Cambage spoke at a press conference in July

Teammate Brittney Sykes sat in between the pair during the press conference and didn’t seem impressed either, though her response wasn’t as overt as Ogwumike’s.

The Sparks were the only club interested in signing her, so it’s likely that her highly successful, albeit stop-start, WNBA career, which included four All-Star rosters and the record for most points in a game includes, may have been terminated, especially by following it. Announcement.

But Cambage has her OnlyFans account, modeling career, vitamin business and DJ skills to fall back on.

Her OnlyFans account, in particular, appears to be a healthy source of income, as her earnings on the site were estimated at $1.5 million last year, according to TotalSportal.