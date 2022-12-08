WNBA star Brittney Griner is RELEASED by Russia in a 1-for-1 prisoner swap

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian penal colony after the Biden White House struck a deal with the Kremlin over a prisoner exchange, a government official said. Griner is now in US custody, according to CBS.

Griner, the WNBA star jailed on drug charges in Russia, will be returned to the US in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner, 32, waited nine years in a Russian penal colony, where she was expected to toil 12 hours or more a day in sweatshop conditions while sewing.

Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian penal colony after the Biden administration was able to reach a deal with the Kremlin on a prisoner swap, a government official said

Suspected Russian gun smuggler Viktor Bout, center, is led by armed Thai police commandos as he arrives at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct. 5, 2010. Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner Thursday in a dramatic high-level capture. exchange, in which the US releases notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout

The deal, the second such exchange with Russia in eight months, secured the release of the most prominent American held abroad. Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist whose months of imprisonment on drug charges drew unprecedented attention to the unjust inmate population.

Biden’s permission to release a Russian felon once nicknamed “the merchant of death” underscored the mounting pressure his administration faced to get Griner home, especially after the recent settlement of her criminal case and her subsequent transfer to a penal colony.

The trade was confirmed by US officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations who were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly before a White House announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. Biden spoke to Griner on the phone Thursday while her wife, Cherelle, was in the Oval Office. The president was scheduled to address reporters later in the morning.

The trade was confirmed by US officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations who were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly before a White House announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. Biden spoke to Griner on the phone Thursday while her wife, Cherelle, was in the Oval Office. The president was scheduled to address reporters later in the morning

PICTURED (left to right): Biden, Griner’s wife Cherelle, Harris, and Blinken

Russian and US officials had expressed cautious optimism in recent weeks after months of tense negotiations, with Biden saying in November he hoped Russia would strike a deal now that the midterm elections had concluded. A top Russian official said last week that a deal was possible before the end of the year.

Still, the fact that the deal was a one-for-one swap came as a surprise, given that U.S. officials had for months expressed their determination to jail both Griner and Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, in Russia since December 2018 on charges of espionage that his family and the US government believe to be unfounded.

By releasing Bout, the US freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel whom the Justice Department once described as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers. Bout, whose exploits inspired a Hollywood movie, was serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars worth of weapons that U.S. officials said would be used against Americans.