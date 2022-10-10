Wizards vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center

The Washington Wizards have not won any games, while the Charlotte Hornets have not won any games

Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022

Broadcast information

National television: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Off TV: NBCSWA

Home radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Road Radio: The team 980

