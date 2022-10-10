Wizards vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Washington Wizards play against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center
The Washington Wizards have not won any games, while the Charlotte Hornets have not won any games
Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022
Broadcast information
National television: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Off TV: NBCSWA
Home radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Road Radio: The team 980
