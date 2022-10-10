WhatsNew2Day
Wizards vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Washington Wizards (0-2) play against the Charlotte Hornets (3-3) at the Spectrum Center

Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022

Washington Wizards 10, Charlotte Hornets 8 (Q1 08:51)

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford said after the Celtics game that the Hornets were “Over Helping”. Thought Melo and McDaniels were both guilty on this occasion pic.twitter.com/CPgz5xKUE97:14 pm

Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Chase Hughes @Chase HughesNBCS

Wizards Starters vs. Hornets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis – 19:02

1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Your Monday night entertainment starts now!

@Washington Wizards
1665246305 512 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions – 19:00 EST
– @HornetsOnBally
– @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/a0ONWkS6YT19:02

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Last week of the NBA preseason. Don’t party yet.
These are the last days of each team’s preseason finals
Tues: CHI, PORO
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Thu: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fri: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 pm

1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

It gives *cozy* pic.twitter.com/8PMOCMLRkn6:45 pm

1665443813 778 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443813 875 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443813 176 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443814 419 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665336360 289 Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. have a starting line-up of Monté Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis, the team said. – 18:42

1665336359 459 Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Appetizers Tonight in Charlotte:
Morris
barton
Gill
Kuzma
Porzingi’s – 18:42

1665443814 430 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

First five hoopin’ against the Hornets
Tap @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/Oe1ITsK4FO6:40 PM

1665443814 310 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight first! pic.twitter.com/gUyT0q7jFC18:35

1665443814 784 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443814 430 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

Tipoff from Buzz City
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/cNayWobFCh18:27

1665443814 891 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443815 552 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443814 430 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

‘About that time’ 1665246305 512 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/HSycjucgBg6:15 pm

1665443815 770 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443815 372 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443815 38 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443815 913 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre gets his pregame work in even though he’s not playing against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/ezYm0sFSUF18:12

1665443815 913 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward warms up for his preseason debut. Short bursts for him tonight. pic.twitter.com/nEa6kncBX118:08

1665336359 459 Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wes Unseld Jr. said Deni Avdija (left groin strain) did a bit of 3v3 yesterday with coaches and today with players. He’s out tonight, but Unseld said he’ll continue to perform. – 17:42

1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Injury Report vs WAS
Gordon Hayward is now available.
Cody Martin (L-knee tendinopathy) is out.
Kelly Oubre (L Calf Strain) is out.
PJ Washington (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth17:36

1665443814 430 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

Showing in Charlotte
#DCaboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/8smtR2iCck5:33 PM

1665443815 860 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443815 220 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443816 571 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Kelly Oubre, Cody Martin, PJ Washington WILL NOT be playing tonight. Gordon Hayward and Dennis Smith Jr. adapt. Jalen McDaniels starts against Wizards. – 5:33 PM

1665336359 459 Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal is out of covid protocols but will not be playing in Charlotte’s preseason game tonight. The Wizards were waiting for the results of a PCR test – Beal is now day to day with a non-covid illness. – 17:21

1665443815 913 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Boone @rodboone

No Kelly Oubre, PJ Washington or Cody Martin tonight for the #hornets against the wizards. Jalen McDaniels will start at power forward. – 5:20 p.m.

1665246302 903 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Wizards say Bradley Beal has left NBA health and safety protocols. He will be listed as day to day with a non-Covid illness. – 17:19

1665336360 289 Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal has left NBA health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He will not be playing in Charlotte tonight, and he will be listed as having a non-Covid illness daily. – 17:18

1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’re live with Coach Cliff! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…17:18

Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Chase Hughes @Chase HughesNBCS

Bradley Beal is exempt from health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He is still out for tonight’s game. – 17:18

Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols out on Monday
Chase Hughes @Chase HughesNBCS

The Wizards play their 3rd preseason game, with the Hornets, tonight at 7:00 PM on NBCSW. Beal, Kispert and Avdija are out. It could be a good chance for rookie Johnny Davis to both play and score before the regular season starts. – 15:42

1665443816 10 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

1665443813 222 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Take another step forward tonight.
📝 @sam_perley pic.twitter.com/s29LyYzQSl3:10 p.m.

1665443816 605 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443817 307 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443815 913 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Boone @rodboone

1665443817 429 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5

5. Talk about it – 14:05

1665443817 429 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5

4. DEATH FOR DONOR – 14:02

1665443817 429 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5

3. DONE ENOUGH – 14:02

1665443817 429 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443817 429 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5

1. 1 OF NONE – 14:01

1665443814 430 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
Washington Wizards @LaundryWizards

📍 Spectrum Center pic.twitter.com/tX3t0qbb832:00

1665443817 792 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443817 288 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443817 528 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443818 394 Wizards vs Hornets Play by play highlights and reactions
