Wizards vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Washington Wizards (0-2) play against the Charlotte Hornets (3-3) at the Spectrum Center
Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022
Washington Wizards 10, Charlotte Hornets 8 (Q1 08:51)
Clifford said after the Celtics game that the Hornets were "Over Helping". Thought Melo and McDaniels were both guilty on this occasion
Wizards Starters vs. Hornets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
With Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. have a starting line-up of Monté Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis, the team said.
Kelly Oubre gets his pregame work in even though he's not playing against the Wizards.
Gordon Hayward warms up for his preseason debut. Short bursts for him tonight.
Wes Unseld Jr. said Deni Avdija (left groin strain) did a bit of 3v3 yesterday with coaches and today with players. He's out tonight, but Unseld said he'll continue to perform.
Injury Report vs WAS
Gordon Hayward is now available.
Cody Martin (L-knee tendinopathy) is out.
Kelly Oubre (L Calf Strain) is out.
PJ Washington (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Kelly Oubre, Cody Martin, PJ Washington WILL NOT be playing tonight. Gordon Hayward and Dennis Smith Jr. adapt. Jalen McDaniels starts against Wizards.
Bradley Beal is out of covid protocols but will not be playing in Charlotte’s preseason game tonight. The Wizards were waiting for the results of a PCR test – Beal is now day to day with a non-covid illness. – 17:21
The Wizards say Bradley Beal has left NBA health and safety protocols. He will be listed as day to day with a non-Covid illness. – 17:19
Bradley Beal has left NBA health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He will not be playing in Charlotte tonight, and he will be listed as having a non-Covid illness daily. – 17:18
Bradley Beal is exempt from health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He is still out for tonight’s game. – 17:18
The Wizards play their 3rd preseason game, with the Hornets, tonight at 7:00 PM on NBCSW. Beal, Kispert and Avdija are out. It could be a good chance for rookie Johnny Davis to both play and score before the regular season starts.
