Wizards of the Coast reportedly cancels at least 5 video games

Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has canceled at least five unannounced video game projects, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The publisher, who also makes Magic: The Gathering and part of the Hasbro toy conglomerate, has made no secret of its ambition in recent years to become a major player in video gaming by founding and buying development studios, hiring creatives and making deals to close. It now appears that it is scaling back those plans somewhat.

In a statement to Bloomberg, a spokesperson for Wizards of the Coast said it remains “committed to using digital games” and has “made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games that are strategically aligned with the development of our existing brands and those that show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways—in other words, only the projects most likely to succeed have survived the cull.

Fewer than 15 people will lose their jobs at Wizards of the Coast, the company said, but Bloomberg said the cancellations could have a bigger impact on outside studios working on games for the company.

It is not clear exactly which projects have been cancelled. Bloomberg cites outside studios Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment, both of which worked on games for Wizards of the Coast, plus two more outside projects and an inside game that were in early development. However, Hidden Path director Whitney ‘Strix’ Beltrán confirmed in a tweet that the studio’s D&D game is still in development and is actively recruiting people for the project.

Polygon has solicited comment from Wizards of the Coast, Otherside, and Hidden Path.

Given the small scale of the layoffs, the cancellations won’t have a major effect on the internal studios Wizards of the Coast has built to realize its video game ambitions, some of them with top talent. In October 2022, the company announced that Tuque Games, the developer of the 2021 release Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliancewas renamed Invoke Studios and was working on an “AAA” D&D game.

Over the past two years, Wizards of the Coast has also announced the formation of two studios in Austin, Texas, both led by ex-BioWare talent: Skeleton Key and Archetype Entertainment.

Despite the size of its video game investments, Wizards of the Coast has had few releases and announcements. Except for Dark Alliancewhich received mediocre reception, as well Magic: The Gathering Online and Magic: The Gathering Arenais the only other game on the company’s public list Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios, developer of the Divinity games. Sequel to a few D&D-derived classics from the late 1990s and early 2000s, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been well received in early access and will reach the full release version in August of this year.

