Wives of border patrol agents running for Congress because they are fed up with the migrant crisis

Border Patrol’s wives run to Congress after getting fed up with what their husbands are dealing with under President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Of the three candidates for Congress, Representative Mayra Flores already won a special election in June to replace a Democratic congressman who left midterm in Texas’s 34th congressional district.

The other two are Cassy Garcia, who defeated six other Republicans to take on Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar and Irene Armendariz-Jackson, who quit her job as a real estate agent in El Paso to challenge Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar.

If Garcia and Armendariz-Jackson are successful, Republicans will only need to flip two more seats in the House in the 2022 midterm elections to win back a majority in the House. For months, forecasts have shown that the Democrats would lose the House in the November election.

The three women’s focus on border issues has won them widespread support from conservatives in the border state.

Figures released in August show that the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) found more than 2 million migrants in 2022 – and there is still a month left to report before the end of the fiscal year.

A record number of migrant deaths along the border of 780 have also been reported this year.

“The support they don’t get from the administration – it’s unbelievable,” said Garcia, according to to the Washington Examiner.

She also denounced Vice President Kamala Harris’ role in tackling the southern border crisis.

“I think she’s still trying to figure out the root causes, right? We know what the root causes are, right? They don’t enforce the laws,” said Garcia, a former senior aide to Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Garcia’s husband has been a border agent for 26 years and is challenging Cuellar, who has served nine terms in a district that encompasses much of the southern border and extends into the state toward San Antonio.

Armendariz-Jackson will take on Escobar, who succeeded Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, in the Lone Star State’s 16th congressional district, which also includes part of the border with Mexico but farther north than the current district. from Cuellar.

Armendariz-Jackson’s husband was a border patrol agent for 24 years before taking early retirement when the vaccine mandate was introduced for all federal employees

Flores’ husband is a Border Patrol agent. He is pictured (center) with the Bible Flores (on his right) was sworn in as a US Representative when she succeeded a Democratic congressman who left his term in office to become a lobbyist

Her husband had to retire early after 24 years from the Border Police due to vaccine mandates.

“After 24 years, today is my husband’s last day serving as a border patrol agent,” she announced on Twitter in December 2021.

“Due to Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, he has had to retire early,” she added. “He has served El Paso and America well – he really loved his job. This is a sad day for our family.’

In her thread at the time, Armendariz-Jackson said her husband was lucky enough to retire early, adding that others had to quit at some point in the middle of their careers.

Armendariz-Jackson has quit her job as a real estate agent in El Paso to take on Escobar.

All three women earned the party nomination in March.

Flores also won a special election in June for a seat that left the incumbent to become a lobbyist.

The Republican legislator is married to a Border Patrol agent and has made border security a top priority of her campaign, which continues into November.

“We have a boundary that is completely out of control,” Flores said, according to the Examiner. “It’s not just a humanitarian crisis. It is also a national security crisis.”

‘Our Border Patrol is aimed at women and children. They can’t focus on the terrorists coming in.’