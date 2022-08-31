Wittenoom’s last resident to leave before the town and its asbestos mine are destroyed and abandoned

The latest resident of ‘Australia’s Chernobyl’ has missed today’s deadline to leave, raising fears of a forced removal.

Lorraine Thomas lives in Wittenoom, the largest polluted industrial estate in the Southern Hemisphere, a former asbestos mining town that killed one in ten residents.

The Western Australian government told residents they had until August 31 to leave the city or they would have to be evicted by police under the Wittenoom Closure Act.

Previously, the deadline was set for mid-June, but documents show that it will not be extended a second time.

Lorainne’s daughter Aileen Thomas says the family has worked to remove many of its belongings from the house, but personal issues kept them from getting the job done.

Now she is afraid that the authorities will remove her by force.

“She’s quite ready to go. We just want a few more weeks to pick up the last bits and pieces, and I don’t see the problem with that, because the house is going to be abandoned anyway.’

The Wittenoom mine, which once exported blue asbestos to the world, was closed in 1966 and is blamed for the deaths of at least 2,000 workers and their families who inhaled the deadly fibres.

Asbestos has been produced in the region since the 1920s and in April 1943 a mine was built by CSR in the Wittenoomkloof.

The government of Western Australia provided housing, a school, post office, hospital and police station, as well as water supply to the road connecting the road to the mine.

CSR built a hotel, shop, butcher, bakery, cafe, library and further accommodation. Wittenoom even had its own race track and organized events such as an asbestos shoveling competition.

About 7,000 workers toiled in the asbestos mining and grinding operation and 13,000 other residents, mostly women and children, lived in the city.

According to the Asbestos Diseases Society of Australia, the processed fiber was transported in open trucks to Point Samson, 330 km away.

The blue asbestos was then stored in sheds and loaded onto ships. About half of the Wittenoom production was sold abroad.

During its 23 years of operation, the Wittenoom mine has exported 150,000 tons of asbestos for export.

CSR closed the mine in December 1966, claiming a lack of profitability and falling asbestos prices. The following year, the extraction of blue asbestos was banned.

Absesto-related deaths of those living and working in Wittenoom were first recorded in the 1960s and the toll continues to rise.

Studies suggest that at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die of mesothelioma or another asbestos-related disease.

Despite knowing that she will stay in the city every day, there is another day when she continues to inhale the deadly material, Mrs. Thomas and her family hope that the authorities will understand that she has to stay for a while.

“I just wish someone would have a little compassion and treat us with a little decency. It has been her house. Her husband is buried there in the cemetery.’

Desolate photos show that most of the houses that housed the city’s 20,000 residents have been demolished and replaced with warning signs.

The city has also been stripped of most of its maps and road signs which have been removed in an effort to prevent ‘dark tourists’ from visiting it.

Aileen said it’s these tourists that make her mother’s move pointless.

“Regardless of who lives there, people will still move through the city or the area,” she said.

Ms. Thomas, along with all other evicted residents of Wittenoom, was paid $350,000 for moving.

The tragedy at Wittenoom inspired Midnight Oil’s hit Blue Sky Mine and has gone down in history as Australia’s worst human and environmental waste.

In December 2006, the Western Australian government announced that the town’s official status would be removed, and it was degazetted the following year.

A Wittenoom steering committee met in 2013 to finalize the closure of Wittenoom, restrict access to the city and raise awareness of the risks of entry.

In 2015, there were only six people in the city, then four in 2016 and two in 2020.

Mrs. Thomas will be the last inhabitant of the disaster area.