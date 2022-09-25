Witnesses describe horrific crash that left one fighting for their life and 10 injured

Shocked witnesses have described the scene of an accident in which a person fought for his life and injured 10 after a car ‘ran into bystanders at 70 km/h’.

People have described seeing “blood and people screaming and screaming all over the road” after a speeding car rammed into a group of bystanders during a car rally.

The car, estimated to be traveling at a speed of 70 miles per hour, ran into the group meeting at the Flixborough Industrial Estate, in Scunthorpe, leaving a trail of ‘blood and debris’.

One person fought for his life and ten others were injured after the car, believed to be a red Ford Fiesta, collided with the crowd on Saturday night.

As emergency services quickly arrived, shocked onlookers were forced to “lift a girl’s car” trapped under the wreckage.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

The driver ran into bystanders at 9:10 p.m. Saturday during the Scunthorpe Car Meet at the Flixborough Industrial Estate near Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Last night, a witness, Ashley, 25, said he was shocked to hear “a huge bang” and a man yelling that “he couldn’t feel his legs” seconds after the car collided with the crowd.

The delivery man said: ‘I said to my friend when we got there: this is an accident waiting to happen, someone will get hurt or run over.

“I heard a huge bang, turned around and saw the Golf in front of the BMW. We went there and saw the Fiesta in the distance.

“I saw debris all over the road, blood, people on the ground screaming and yelling.

“Everyone started clambering and calling 911.

“It’s just a horrific scene.

“We weren’t there for 20 minutes and that’s what happened. She [cars] were busy [race-style] launches. They hit at least 60.70 mph.

“People were flying up and down – it’s ridiculous.”

Shocking footage of the crash filmed a bystander clinging to the hood of the red car as it drove into the crowd.

In the aftermath, a pram was also seen among the wreckage.

A witness who visited the crash site on Sunday morning told… the mirror there was “blood and debris everywhere.”

“It’s not nice to watch at all,” the person said of the scene. “It must have been a very bad accident, though, because the tire markings continue for about 100 meters.”

Another person who attended the meeting said, “It’s a very sad day for Scunthorpe.”

Video posted to Snapchat showed several cars taking part in the meet.

Other drivers were seen waiting their turn in the car parade as they were parked across the street with their headlights on.

None of the other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the collision.

The spot was cordoned off for a close forensic examination on Sunday as Humberside Police officers investigated the cause of the collision.

Inspector John Rickells said several cars had participated in the encounter when the crash occurred.

He said in a statement: “As part of our investigation, a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

“Right now, our investigations are at a very early stage, and we will release more information when we are able to.”

Officers are now asking for dashcam or cell phone footage to determine what happened during the incident.

Authorities have launched a multi-agency investigation into the incident and are working to ‘establish the circumstances’ of the crash.

“This is a multi-agency response to major incidents and we are working with our colleagues from the emergency services to provide first aid and determine the circumstances of the incident,” Detective Inspector Rickells added.

“We are aware that a number of people left the scene before emergency services arrived, and they may have witnessed what happened,” he said.

“We would like to ask anyone who has cell phone/dashcam footage of the affected vehicles both before and at the time of the collision to contact us so we can determine exactly how the incident could have happened.”

He added: “Right now our investigations are at a very early stage and we will release more information when we are able to.”

Anyone with information or images is requested to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 531 from September 24.